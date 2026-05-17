Raaka director Atlee, Priya name their baby girl Miyou; know what it means

Atlee and Priya revealed that their daughter's name Miyou symbolises beauty, gentleness and love. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Meer, in 2023. The Jawan director is now busy filming the sci-fi action extravaganza Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.

Filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya Atlee have finally revealed the name of their baby daughter in a heartwarming social media post. The couple shared that they have named their newborn Miyou. The announcement came with a dreamy pastel-toned visual featuring the baby's tiny hand and the heartfelt line, "A tiny person with the biggest place in our hearts."

Atlee and Priya also revealed that the name Miyou symbolises beauty, gentleness and love, as they captioned their adorable post, "Our art of love now has a name MIYOU — beauty, gentleness & love. With luv, MEER, PRIYA & ATLEE." Soon after the reveal, fans and several film industry members flooded social media with warm wishes for the family.

Meet The Family: Atlee, Priya, Meer and Miyou

The couple, who got married in 2014, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Meer, on January 31, 2023. In January this year, they announced their second pregnancy and were blessed with their daughter Miyou on April 20. Atlee and Priya announced her birth with a poster that contained a drawing of their son Meer, which read, "Yay! I've got a baby sister."

Atlee's next is Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone

Meanwhile, on the work front, Atlee is now busy filming Raaka. The sci-fi action extravaganza is headlined by Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur are also reportedly starring in the much-anticipated film bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Raaka is slated to release in 2027, but no official release date of the film has been announced yet.

Past projects of Atlee with Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan

Raaka is Atlee's sixth directorial after making commercial successful films Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and Jawan. Theri, Mersal, and Bigil starred Thalapathy Vijay, who has recently been chosen as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. He made his big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan, that grossed over Rs 1000 crore in 2023.

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