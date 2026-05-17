FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Raaka director Atlee, Priya name their baby girl Miyou; know what it means

Raaka director Atlee, Priya name their baby girl Miyou; know what it means

CBSE Big Update: CBSE Makes Three Languages Mandatory For Class 9 And 10 From July , 2026

CBSE Big Update: CBSE Makes Three Languages Mandatory For Class 9 And 10 From July , 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin set to visit China on May 19-20; Donald Trump announces Xi Jinping's US visit in September

Russian President Vladimir Putin set to visit China on May 19-20

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027

From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Raaka director Atlee, Priya name their baby girl Miyou; know what it means

Atlee and Priya revealed that their daughter's name Miyou symbolises beauty, gentleness and love. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Meer, in 2023. The Jawan director is now busy filming the sci-fi action extravaganza Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 17, 2026, 12:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Raaka director Atlee, Priya name their baby girl Miyou; know what it means
Atlee with wife Priya Atlee
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya Atlee have finally revealed the name of their baby daughter in a heartwarming social media post. The couple shared that they have named their newborn Miyou. The announcement came with a dreamy pastel-toned visual featuring the baby's tiny hand and the heartfelt line, "A tiny person with the biggest place in our hearts."

Atlee and Priya also revealed that the name Miyou symbolises beauty, gentleness and love, as they captioned their adorable post, "Our art of love now has a name MIYOU — beauty, gentleness & love. With luv, MEER, PRIYA & ATLEE." Soon after the reveal, fans and several film industry members flooded social media with warm wishes for the family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Atlee Kumar (@atlee47)

Meet The Family: Atlee, Priya, Meer and Miyou

The couple, who got married in 2014, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Meer, on January 31, 2023. In January this year, they announced their second pregnancy and were blessed with their daughter Miyou on April 20. Atlee and Priya announced her birth with a poster that contained a drawing of their son Meer, which read, "Yay! I've got a baby sister."

Atlee's next is Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone

Meanwhile, on the work front, Atlee is now busy filming Raaka. The sci-fi action extravaganza is headlined by Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur are also reportedly starring in the much-anticipated film bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Raaka is slated to release in 2027, but no official release date of the film has been announced yet.

Past projects of Atlee with Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan

Raaka is Atlee's sixth directorial after making commercial successful films Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and Jawan. Theri, Mersal, and Bigil starred Thalapathy Vijay, who has recently been chosen as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. He made his big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan, that grossed over Rs 1000 crore in 2023.

READ | Ravi Mohan announces acting break until divorce is finalised with Aarti Ravi after rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis quits social media

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Raaka director Atlee, Priya name their baby girl Miyou; know what it means
Raaka director Atlee, Priya name their baby girl Miyou; know what it means
Who is Golshifteh Farahani? French President Emmanuel Macron caught in relationship rumours with Iranian actress; New book claims First lady ‘slapped’ him over flirty texts
French President Macron alleged of 'platonic' relationship with Iranian actress
Kamal Haasan meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, submits six important demands of Tamil film industry
Kamal Haasan meets CM Vijay, submits six demands of Tamil film industry
Ganges Water Dispute: Bangladesh's BNP pushes for new agreement with India before treaty expires, details here
Ganges Water Dispute: Bangladesh's BNP pushes for new agreement with India
PBKS vs RCB Preview: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, key players to watch, pitch report and more
PBKS vs RCB Preview: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, and more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement