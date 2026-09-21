Raaka: Allu Arjun, Atlee film makes history with Guinness World Record for 'most people motion-captured in real-time'

Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee, has entered the Guinness World Records for the "Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time." The record was achieved after 37 performers, aged 4 to 70, were captured simultaneously using 92 optical motion-capture cameras.

Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming magnum opus Raaka has achieved a major technological milestone. The film has secured a place in the Guinness World Records for the "Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time", after 37 performers were captured simultaneously during a single session. The record was achieved in February 2026 and officially certified on September 15. The Guinness World Records certificate was presented to Allu Arjun and director V. Arunkumar aka Atlee by Mr. Swapnil Dangrikar, Senior Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, at a ceremony attended by key members of the film’s cast and crew.

Allu Arjun said, "We are extremely proud of this remarkable achievement, which pushes the boundaries of cinema and sets a new benchmark on a global scale. It is a proud moment for the entire team, and we are grateful to Guinness World Records for officially recognising this feat and honouring our efforts. This achievement would not have been possible without the vision and direction of my director, Mr. Atlee, and the incredible work of the entire team. I would also like to thank Sun Pictures for their constant support and for backing a project of this scale and ambition. It is a truly special moment for all of us."

Atlee said, "Growing up, we always heard about Guinness World Records with so much wonder, never imagining that one day we would be blessed to achieve one ourselves. To receive this recognition for bringing 37 motion-capture assets together in a single shoot feels truly surreal and deeply humbling. For me, it is a reminder that when we dream big and work together with complete belief, sometimes the impossible becomes possible. With God’s grace, I’m deeply grateful to my entire team who believed in this dream and made this moment ours."

The record-breaking exercise involved 37 performers, ranging from a four-year-old child to a 70-year-old, being captured simultaneously in real time. The challenge was to accurately preserve all 37 individual performances within a single capture volume. To execute the feat, Raaka's VFX producer developed a specialised motion-capture pipeline tailored to the film's technical requirements. The Guinness World Records attempt involved 92 optical motion-capture cameras, alongside an advanced setup integrating calibration, networking, synchronisation, real-time Unreal visualisation, witness cameras, facial capture and multiple specialist teams.

The achievement combines Sun Pictures' scale, Atlee's vision, Allu Arjun's performance, Apple Art Studio's technical expertise and the film's advanced VFX workflow. It also highlights the growing technical capabilities of Indian cinema, with an Indian production earning global recognition for innovation in cutting-edge filmmaking technology. With Raaka, Indian cinema continues to push the boundaries of scale and technology, bringing together creative ambition and advanced filmmaking techniques on a global platform.

READ | How Angh qualifed for 99th Academy Awards despite losing out to Gondhal as India's official entry for Oscars 2027