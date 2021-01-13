R Madhavan wins hearts with epic response to troll who hated 'Maara'

Actor R Madhavan on Tuesday won netizens hearts with his classy response to a social media user who said he hated the film star's latest film 'Maara' and also foundseveral faults in the 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' star's character.

"Seriously a below average movie and for people who have already watched Charlie, it's just a pain to watch this movie after first 30mins. Seriously Maddy was the show spoiler in this movie. Such a sad and depressing character," the user wrote on Twitter.

And while many would have thought that the tweet would go unnoticed like thousands of others by fans and trolls alike, but, this one came to Madhavan's attention and the actor gave a graceful response to it.

"Oops. Sorry to disappoint you bro. Will try and do better the next time," wrote Madhavan. He followed it up with several folded hand emojis.

Fans loved the way the actor took the social media user's tweet in a positive way and instead of a negative reply, gave a sweet response.

But, this isn't the first time Madhavan has responded to a social media user.

Days ago, Madhavan slammed a netizen on social media for labelling him a drug addict and alcoholic.

It all began with Bollywood actor Amit Sadh tweeting a beautiful photograph of himself clicked together with Madhavan, expressing his love for "Maddy sir".

Commenting on the actor's tweet, a user wrote, "Maddy was once my heartthrob But Now It`s so disheartening to see Madhavan ruining his brilliant career, health and life behind alcohol and narco drugs. While he entered b-wood in RHTDM, he was fresh as a blossoming bud. Now look at him, his face & eyes, They speak it all..!"

Madhavan slammed the troll, described as a doctor. The actor wrote: "Oh .. So thats your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. May be you need a Docs appointment."

For the unversed, Madhavan's 'Maara', starring South actress Shraddha Srinath, directed by Dhilip Kumar, released on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, on January 8.