R Madhavan weighs in on 'Baba Ka Dhaba' cheating claim; expresses faith in Delhi Police

Baba ka Dhaba video which went viral on social media has been grabbing headlines for the past few days, The owner of the popular eatery in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Kanta Prasad recently had also filed a complaint against Instagram influencer and YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds.

Actor R Madhavan on Monday said that this is the kind of thing that gives people "a reason not to do good".

Taking to this verified Twitter account, Madhavan wrote, "Elderly owner of Baba ka Dhaba duped in Delhi? Now this is the kind of thing that gives ppl a reason not to do good. Unacceptable. Now if this fraud couple is caught and punished ..FAITH will be restored .. ⁦@DelhiPolice full faith in you."

Check out his tweet here.

For the uninformed, earlier, YouTuber Lakshya Chaudhary accused Wasan of seeking donations to help the elderly couple during the tough times of COVID-19, but not transferring the money to Kanta Prasad, owner of Baba ka Dhaba, calling it an online scam.

However, Gaurav then also revealed his bank statements on Facebook through his official page Swaad showing a detailed statement of all donors.

Gaurav has dismissed all allegations claiming it to be untrue.

"I had given him (dhaba owner, Kanta Prasad) a check of Rs 2.33 lakh, and transferred Rs 1 lakh to his account, which completes the Rs 3.33 lakh that I had received as donation in his name. I’m in the process of arranging bank statements to prove the same," Wasan told Hindusthan Times.

He further added, "All allegations that have been levelled against me are false. On October 9, I had assured Baba that his money was safe with me, and I have a proof of the same. I’m in the process of arranging bank statements to prove the same."