R Madhavan’s son Vedaant wins 5 gold, 2 silver medals in Khelo India Youth Games 2022, actor shares pics

R Madhavan's son Vedaant (Photo - Twitter/ R Madhavan)

With his heart swelling with pride, ‘3 Idiots’ actor R Madhavan shared the news that his son Vedaant Madhavan, who is a professional swimmer on the national level, has won multiple medals in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

Sharing the news with his fans and social media followers, proud father R Madhavan revealed that his son Vedaant ended up winning five gold medals and two silver medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh. He further penned a heartwarming note for his son.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver, PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver). Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud.”

— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 12, 2023

Tweeting photos of his son posing with his awards and medals, Madhavan further wrote, “With gods grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m." Vedaant Madhavan clinched gold for swimming in 100m, 200m, and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m.

After knowing about the glorious achievement, netizens including members of the film industry showered the teenager with congratulatory wishes. Actors Kangana Ranaut and Shamita Shetty congratulated Madhavan, calling his son Vedaant a “great role model” for everyone.

Vedaant has become one of India’s most promising swimmers over the past couple of years and has already won the country numerous awards on the international level.

At the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen, Vedaant won the gold medal in the men’s 800m freestyle event, beating local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn.

He had earlier won a silver in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet. Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Mumbai reception: From venue to guest list, here's all you need to know