R Madhavan reveals why he quit acting for 4 years, recalls incident that shook his life: 'I was really...'

R. Madhavan took a four-year break from acting after a moment in Switzerland made him question his career choices. He travelled across India during this time, reconnecting with real life before returning with meaningful roles like Saala Khadoos and Vikram Vedha.
Actor R. Madhavan, known for his work in Bollywood and South Indian cinema, once took a four-year break from acting after feeling deeply uncomfortable about his career choices. The actor revealed details about his life during this time period after an unexpected event caused him to reevaluate everything about his existence and professional activities.
Madhavan experienced a lasting memory from his time filming a song in Switzerland. A Swiss farmer watched him with contempt while he danced on the street in his bright costume. Madhavan experienced both humiliation and confusion through that gaze. He started to doubt his current activities because he wanted to know if his work accurately revealed his true self.
Madhavan understood after the incident that he began selecting acting parts only to maintain his fame and success, instead of acting because the roles presented him with satisfying work. He experienced a loss of connection to actual life and felt discontent with his artistic progress. His wife observed his loss of work enthusiasm, so she advised him to take a break from his job.
Madhavan took a four-year break from acting to explore all of India. He spent this time speaking to rickshaw drivers, daily wage workers and regular people to learn about their hardships and life experiences. Through these discussions, he achieved both real-world understanding and regained his purpose as an actor and human being.
Madhavan made his comeback to films after the break by selecting roles which he considered authentic and significant. His comeback film, Saala Khadoos, marked a turning point in his career. He received acclaim for his strong acting work in Vikram Vedha and other films, which demonstrated that his time away from the profession enabled him to achieve personal and professional development. The four-year break that R. Madhavan took from his career did not mark his retirement from movies. His journey proves that people need to take breaks from their work because doing so will help them return to their tasks with increased strength and knowledge and greater satisfaction.