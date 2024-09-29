Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

Dressed in a white salwar-kameez, she was also seen performing a puja with her nephew Ashwatthama, holding an aarti ki thali

The release of Kangana Ranaut's solo directorial film Emergency was recently postponed. During this period, the actor-politician sold her Pali Hill bungalow for ₹32 crores. Following that, she treated herself to a new Range Rover valued at ₹3 crores. On Sunday, Land Rover Modi Motors' official Instagram account shared several photos, where Kangana posed in front of her new luxury vehicle.

Dressed in a white salwar-kameez, she was also seen performing a puja with her nephew Ashwatthama, holding an aarti ki thali. The new Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB is a 5-seater luxury car, priced at ₹3.81 crore in Mumbai. The post caption read,

“Congratulations to the Queen of Bollywood, Ms. Kangana Ranaut, on her stunning new ride - Range Rover!! From ruling the silver screen to conquering the roads in style, you always know how to make a statement. This powerhouse deserves nothing less than the best! Here's to cruising in luxury and making every journey as bold and fearless as you are."

Earlier this month, Kangana sold her Mumbai bungalow, which served as the office for her production house, Manikarnika Films, for ₹32 crore. Emergency, co-produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, was originally set to hit theaters on September 6. Announcing the delay, Kangana wrote on X, “With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience."