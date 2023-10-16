Headlines

PVR's big move against OTT wave, cinema-goers can watch up to 10 movies a month for just Rs...

The monthly subscription pass will be available from October 16 and cinemagoers will be able to watch up to 10 movies per month for just Rs 699.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

Since the beginning of OTT, the most crucial debate has been whether the media has rendered the idea of seeing films in theatres obsolete. 

While some people in society agree with this assertion, many people think that although movie theatres may have temporarily lost ground, they will soon make a comeback if more quality films are created to draw in audiences.

Backing the latter, a movie subscription pass for just 699 has been introduced by multiplex company PVR INOX Ltd in an effort to encourage customers to attend movie theatres.

The monthly subscription pass will be available from October 16 and cinemagoers will be able to watch up to 10 movies per month for just Rs 699.

The offer will be applicable from Monday to Thursday and excludes premium offerings like IMAX, Gold, LUXE, and Director's Cut. The  ‘PVR INOX Passport’ movie subscription plan can be bought for a minimum subscription period of 3 months from the company’s app or website.

The company has been interacting with its client base to learn more about their movie-watching habits, according to Gautam Dutta, co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd. “There is a sentiment, the consumers are saying that we love the movie experience and we love to come out to a cinema. But we can’t get it all. We keep slotting what are the event films and what are the movies that can be consumed on TV, iPad and mobile.

“So in their mind, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Salaar’, ‘Leo’, are some of the big cinema films. And then there are certain films that they really want to watch but don’t mind waiting for them a little longer… So when we probed and said, ‘why can’t you come to a cinema hall every week?’ They said it becomes expensive,” Dutta told PTI.

PVR INOX first addressed the consumers' concern regarding food and beverages, slashing their prices by 40 per cent recently.

The film exhibitor also introduced food combos starting from Rs 99 from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 6 pm, while on weekends it offered bottomless popcorn with “unlimited refills”.

The movie subscription plan is another step that will have a positive impact, Dutta said.

(with inputs from PTI)

