PushpaTheRise trends on social media as Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer completes one year

Few films in the history of Indian cinema have created a far-reaching impact that’s even remotely close to the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. On the day of its anniversary, the movie has yet again marked headlines all over with its complete take-over of social media! The complete nation has been in awe of this path-breaking movie which has been a perfect culmination of a fantastic narrative, power-packed performances, and soothing music!

Netizens all over relived the memories fondly as they reminisced about the grand spectacle and fantastic acting by Allu Arjun! The melodious track of Srivalli has crossed boundaries and become a favourite of the masses in numerous countries! The top 3 trends comprised of Pushpa Day, Flower Nahi Fire, Srivalli Allu Rashmika as fans posted about their favourite movie!

The excitement for the second installment of the franchise is at its peak and the anniversary of Pushpa is only making the fans more impatient! It’s an iconic moment for Indian cinema as the frenzy of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is here to stay with its amazing fan following all over the world! A moment of pride and happiness for all of us as Indian cinema crosses international boundaries and earns appreciation from all corners of the globe!

Allu’s never-seen-before swag in Ae Bidda Srivalli, coupled with his cute chemistry with Rashmika was loved by their fans as much as the gorgeous actress sporting a saree look and dancing to Saami Saami song, which became a rage to the extent that she was being labelled as ‘Saami girl’. The craze of Allu and his signature dance step from Srivalli captured not just the hearts of fans and film buffs but also cricketers like David Warner and Suresh Raina, who loved the number so much that he put out a video of him replicating actor Allu Arjun's dance moves from the super hit number.

To top it all, the song Oo Antava and Oo Bolega featuring the hottest Samantha Ruth Prabhu became one of the biggest USPs of the movie and topped the charts of the most popular songs trending on the internet.

