She found her first major success in 1962 with Konga Nattu Thangam. During the same time, she acted in several films, including Sarada (as Uma), Sengamala Theevu, Policekaran Magal (as Mallika), and Aalayamani (as Parvathi). In 1963, she also appeared in films like Kavitha, Paar Magaley Paar (as Kaantha), and Mani Osai.

Pushpalatha also delivered memorable performances in films like Naanum Oru Penn and Yarukku Sontham. As the 1960s progressed, she solidified her place in the industry with roles in Pachai Vilakku, Aandavan Kattalai, and Ramu. Throughout her career, she often shared the screen with iconic actors such as MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan, leaving a lasting impact in the South Indian film industry.

In her personal life, Pushpalatha was married to AVM Rajan, a love story that blossomed while they were working together on the sets of Naanum Oru Penn. Despite Pushpalatha being Christian and AVM Rajan being Hindu, he later converted to Christianity to marry her. The couple had two daughters, one of whom, Mahalakshmi, followed in her mother's footsteps and entered the film industry. However, Mahalakshmi later chose to step away from acting after getting married.

In addition to her extensive acting career, having appeared in over 100 films, Pushpalatha also ventured into movie production. Unfortunately, her two production ventures did not resonate with audiences and were unsuccessful at the box office.

Pushpalatha passed away on Tuesday, February 4, in Chennai at the age of 87. She breathed her last at home after battling age-related health issues. According to reports, the veteran actress had been receiving treatment for a while before her passing. She leaves behind her husband, daughters, and grandchildren, who will cherish her legacy.