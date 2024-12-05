Pushpa The Rule: Part Two exceeds expectations and sets high standards for masala entertainers. Allu Arjun should get ready to receive another National Award for Best Actor. Rashmika Mandanna also proved to master in owing the screen. Fahadh Faasil is pure evil, and you'll love him for that.

Director: Sukumar

Star cast: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 4.5 stars

Pushparaj (Allu Arjun) a small-time labourer turned demi-God rules Chittoor and expands his red sandalwood smuggling syndicate across the globe. However, his old foe SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat (Fahadh Faasil) returns to extract his revenge and destroy Pushpa. What follows is a cat-and-mouse game between Pushpa and Fahadh. Who will win this battle? Is SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat the only enemy of Pushpa, or does he have to face a bigger, more sinister evil? Will Pushparaj ever achieve what he desired throughout his life- the name and acceptance of his family? All the questions are packed into a movie, which is not only entertaining but an eye-opener for makers who want to churn out sequels just for the sake of encashing a franchise.

Pushpa The Rule: Part Two, the much-awaited sequel to Pushpa The Rise: Part One had a huge weight of expectations. After smashing the box office with Part One's sheer storytelling, Pushpa 2 was expected to be on the lines of the previous instalment. However, Pushpa The Rule takes the franchise to new heights. The movie will surely create havoc at the box office. Director Sukumar, Allu Arjun and the team should take a bow as they have delivered the most entertaining film of 2024.

Pushpa 2 is a banger from the word Go. The movie starts at a port in Japan, with Pushparaj slaying baddies with an axe and katana. Pushpa grows from being the syndicate head to karta-dharta of Chittoor. He even possesses the power of overthrowing CM and forming a new government. With time, Pushpa's ego also grows, and he goes from 'Jhukega nahi saala' to 'Hargiz jhukega nahi saala'. In his quest to form a new government, he faces his old enemy, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who's hell-bent on defeating Pushparaj. Bhanwar tries different ways to destroy Pushpa's business. But every time the latter fails his plan and emerges victorious. Apart from being the overlord, Pushpa transforms into a loving and caring husband, a family man who can go to any limit to protect his people.

Watch the trailer of Pushpa 2

Speaking about performances, Allu Arjun owns the screen as Pushparaj. He breathes fire. He eludes style, substance and everything in between. With this film, Allu Arjun will surely become the biggest pan-India star of India. The actor isn't just terrific in his action scenes or dance moves, but outstanding in dramatic moments. Allu Arjun is the strongest contender for the Best Actor National Award. Special mention of the scene when he channels the rage of Maa Kali. Allu Arjun got his Kantara moment, and you'll surely get goosebumps while watching him doing tandav. One of the strongest points of Pushpa 2 is the emotions. The film has plenty of emotional moments, and it has its heart in the right place.

Rashmika Mandanna proves why she's one of the most talented actresses we have in India. Even in a film where the major story revolves around Pushpa and his enemy, Rashmika steals the show as Srivalli. She provides good support as a loving and caring wife. There is a sequence after an intense fight scene, where Rashmika confronts her brother-in-law, and there you will clap hard for her acting chops. Allu Arjun and Rashmika have a firey chemistry and prove it in every frame.

Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat is pure evil. His villainy comes with subtle humour, and FaFa handles it beautifully. Though his character isn't as strong as Part One, he owns the screen every time he appears with his sinister smile.

Watch Pushpa 2 title song

Pushpa 2 works because of a tight screenplay that doesn't let you feel bored for a minute. A 3.20-hour long film, yet you won't complain about the length. That's where Sukumar and his team win. The first half is good. Good enough to call it a successful sequel of Pushpa. If the pre-interval portion of the movie is fire, the second half of the film is wildfire. Post-interval, Pushpa 2 leaps to a new level, and it will leave you craving for more. Special mention to Shreyas Talpade, who has dubbed Allu Arjun in Hindi. He is so good, in sync with dialogue delivery that you will feel like Allu Arjun is actually speaking Hindi. The BGM by Devi Sri Prasad is kickass, and it always elevates the impact of the scenes.

However, the movie does have its shortcomings. The songs, except the Pushpa title song, and Angaaron, are not up to the mark. This is especially true when you previously had an album with songs such as Oo Antava and Srivalli. The item song Kissik will sound more sensible while watching the film. Still, it's not at par with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song, despite Sreeleela's impressive dance moves. The chase of Pushparaj and Bhanwar looks monotonous in the second half, and the melodrama slows down the pace of the movie. Thankfully, Allu Arjun picks up the narrative soon with an impressive fight scene in the climax.

Watch Angaroon song

Overall, Pushpa The Rule: Part Two will RULE the box office. The sky is the limit for this film. It will easily cross Rs 500 crores or even Rs 1000 crore at the box office. Allu Arjun and the team have set new standards in mass entertainers, and very high expectations for the third part. Yes, the saga of Pushpa will continue. Don't miss Pushpa The Rule: Part Two at any chance.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.