Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited Indian film of the year. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles. After the blockbuster success of the first part released in 2021, audiences have been waiting from the past three years to see what happens next in Pushpa Raj's life.

Ahead of the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, if you want to revisit Allu Arjun's heroics as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa The Rise: Part 1, the first part is streaming on Amazon Prime Video India in the original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021. As per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk, it had earned Rs 267.55 crore net in India and grossed Rs 350.10 crore at the global box office. The Hindi dubbed version has also been quite successful with the earnings of Rs 106.35 crore.