‘Pushpa: The Rise’ Twitter review: Netizens call Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'cinematically brilliant'

The Twitterati had their say on the Allu Arjun starrer. The majority of reactions were positive, with many describing the actor as a show-stopper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2021, 12:18 PM IST

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was launched in theatres on December 17th. The film is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and is based on the narrative of a lorry driver in the Seshachalam woods of South India. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's unique song, Fahadh Faasil's intense character, and Rashmika Mandanna's style all feature in the Sukumar film.

 

 

Check out the reactions here-

 

Allu Arjun's acting in the film has definitely kept moviegoers on the edge of their seats, and the innovative concept, captivating storyline, and sharp narration all contribute to this. Actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, and Anasurya Bhardwaj, on the other hand, have enthralled and kept audiences riveted to the big screens with their distinct playing stints.

