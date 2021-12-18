‘Pushpa: The Rise’ Twitter review: Netizens call Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'cinematically brilliant'

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was launched in theatres on December 17th. The film is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and is based on the narrative of a lorry driver in the Seshachalam woods of South India. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's unique song, Fahadh Faasil's intense character, and Rashmika Mandanna's style all feature in the Sukumar film.

The Twitterati had their say on the Allu Arjun starrer. The majority of reactions were positive, with many describing the actor as a show-stopper.

Check out the reactions here-

#Pushpa #PushpaTheRise is this year's biggest Non Kannada opener in Karnataka December 18, 2021

Climax is the best part of the movie . That’s some cinematic brilliance!!! Guts undaali ilaanti climax conceive cheyalante! Goosebumps stuff!! #pushpa #Pushpareview — Vaali (@vaaalisugreeva) December 18, 2021

#PushpaTheRise is yet another gem from #IndianFlimIndustry what an amazing experience. It’s Story telling is raw & natural, it’s keeps your hooked for 3 hour journey of action & adventure.



Don’t Miss this one. #PushpaTheRiseInTheatres #AlluArjunArmy #Pushpareview : https://t.co/AAsFSfOEeZ — Rajat Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) December 18, 2021

That climax is never before in any Telugu or indian cinema as far as I know. I still couldn't get it out of my head

Cult takinng #Sukumar garu & both @alluarjun &#FahadhFaasil has put their soul in their characters to exhibit their ego. #Puspha #PushpaTheRaise #Pushpareview December 18, 2021

Allu Arjun's acting in the film has definitely kept moviegoers on the edge of their seats, and the innovative concept, captivating storyline, and sharp narration all contribute to this. Actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, and Anasurya Bhardwaj, on the other hand, have enthralled and kept audiences riveted to the big screens with their distinct playing stints.