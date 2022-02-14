‘Pushpa: The Rise’ star Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy on Valentine’s Day, calls her a ‘cutie’

We all know that Allu Arjun, the star of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' has taken the internet by storm with his outstanding performance in the film. Fans have not been able to keep their cool since the film's release.

The actor frequently posts images with his better half, Sneha Reddy, and they always appear to be a beautiful couple.

Allu Arjun has now resorted to Instagram to wish his 'cutie' wife a happy Valentine's Day.

Take a look-

From Bollywood to Cricket, everyone has become a fan of the film. After emerging as the highest-grossing film in India in 2021, the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues to amaze stars and celebrities across India. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi are some of the Bollywood celebs who showered praise on the film on their social media handles and now, superstar Kamal Haasan has joined this list too.

Winner of four National Film Awards, Haasan watched the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer film with Devi Sri Prasad who has composed smashing music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The music director, popularly referred to as DSP, took to his Twitter account and shared pictures of him watching the Telugu action thriller with the actor. Sharing that Kamal Haasan showered lovely words about everyone's work in the film, DSP tweeted, " Dearest ULAGANAYAGAN @ikamalhaasan sir Thanku so much 4 taking out time & watching our #PushpaTheRiseOnPrime. U r d sweetest Sir. ThankU 4 all d lovely words about d work of all of Us."