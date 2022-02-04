'Pushpa: The Rise' star Allu Arjun's latest ad celebrates South cinemas slow-mo action, video goes VIRAL

Allu Arjun and his latest blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' has re-written rules of entertainment. Every element from the film gained cult-following and Allu has strengthened his pan-India popularity. Now, Allu has become a homegrown name in the Hindi belt too. Today, Allu gave a treat to his fans by posting an ad video for a food delivery app.

In the video, we see Allu fighting with Subbaraju (Bahubali 2: The Conclusion). The former punches Subbaraju hard, and with its impact, he goes mid-air. Subbaraju asks when will he get down, Allu says that it's South cinema, and we like it in slow-mo. So, Subbaraju asks him to order food, Arjun fulfils his wish and does Pushparaj's iconic hand gesture.

Speaking about 'Pushpa,' it is one of those movies that has set a precedent for box office success. The film has now surpassed the Rs100 crore mark in its Hindi version, adding to its already impressive list of accomplishments. The film was originally made in Telugu, however, it has been dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Incredibly, the picture is a box office success in every language it has been released in. It has become extremely popular all across the world. The audience, cricketers, social media influencers, and renowned actors in the profession have not only appreciated the film's beauty but have also followed the internet trend that the film has started. Famous celebrities from several areas have imitated Superstar Allu Arjun's style.

The film was released during the pandemic when people were taking precautions when going to the movies, yet the film's popularity drew many out of their homes. When the audience expected more light-hearted films, Allu Arjun and his character surprised them. The actor created a larger-than-life figure who stole the show with his flawless performance. The film has already been available on the OTT platform, but audiences are still coming to theatres to experience the thrill.