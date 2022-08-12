Search icon
Pushpa The Rise star Allu Arjun turns down multi-crore deal to promote liquor ad

Allu Arjun has declined a deal of Rs 10 crore to promote alcohol and the Pan Masala brand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun continues to rule hearts across the nation thanks to his captivating performance in Pushpa: The Rise last year. According to earlier reports, Allu Arjun recently declined an offer to endorse a Pan Masala product. And now, according to the most recent source, the Pushpa 2 star has declined a lucrative offer to support a booze company.

A columnist and industry observer for the film business named Manobala Vijayabalan asserts that Allu Arjun has declined a deal of Rs 10 crore to promote alcohol and the Pan Masala brand. To maintain his image as a family man, the actor has refrained from advocating illegal and harmful drugs. On the other side, Allu Arjun apparently consented to support a few more companies.

According to The Economic Times, Allu Arjun has increased his cost for advertisements after his reputation rose following the box office success of Pushpa and his previous dubbed films. According to reports, the celebrity asks an incredible 7.5 Crore for commercial endorsements. The actor, who previously served as a RedBus brand ambassador, currently has affiliations with organisations like Coca-Cola, Astral, KFC, and Zomato. However, the actor avoids gutka and alcohol.

KGF actor Yash reportedly turned down a deal to promote a pan masala brand before. Allu Arjun's gesture is currently moving people to tears.

A few days ago, Allu posted a photo of him, wearing a leather jacket, with wide black eyewear, and holding a cigar. The look itself echoes the fact that why Allu is titled a 'stylish star.' Arjun shared this picture on his social media with a statutory warning caption, "Caution: Cigar smoking extremely injurious to health." 

Pushpa 2 with filmmaker Sukumar will shortly start shooting with actor Allu Arjun.

 

 

