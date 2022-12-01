Pushpa The Rise: Russian family dance to Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami with perfection, video goes viral

Pushpa The Rise- Russia craze

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer blockbuster Pushpa The Rise has impressed India, and now the film is on a conquest of winning the hearts of Russia. Recently, the team of Pushpa have started promoting their film overseas, and it seems like the fire of Pushpa has crossed national boundaries.

The fandom for Pushparaj aka Allu Arjun isn't just limited to India. The actor has many followers across the world, and this has been proven by a family who danced to the tunes of the viral song Saami Saami.

Taking to social media, a Russian fan named Natalia Odegova, shared a video of her family dancing to Rashmika Mandanna's famous song from the film, Saami Saami. In the caption, Natalia wrote “Sofia's best emotions on #saamisaami Dancing with my girls”

Here's the video

Pushpa The Rise is the first instalment of two-part film series. The first part was released in India on December 17, 2021. The film went on to become a pan-India success, and it gave rise to the new national star Allu Arjun. The second part of the film Pushpa The Rule is currently under production, and it is one of the most-awaited sequels of recent times. Pushpa The Rise will release in Russia on December 8.

After the release of the film, Allu's dialogues, the hook steps, and the songs became a nationwide rage. Several celebrities, and sportspersons enacted and recreated moments from the film. With earning more than Rs 300 crores at the box office, ‘Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1’ has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. The Allu Arjun headlined film has also generated buzz due to ‘The Family Man 2’ actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling item song ‘Oo Antava’ in the action thriller. The film also marks the Telugu film debut of highly acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil, who is majorly seen in Malayalam films.