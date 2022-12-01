Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Pushpa The Rise: Russian family dance to Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami with perfection, video goes viral

Allu Arjun possesses a global fandom and this video proves it. Check out how Russia is excited to welcome Pushpa into their heartland.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

Pushpa The Rise: Russian family dance to Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami with perfection, video goes viral
Pushpa The Rise- Russia craze

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer blockbuster Pushpa The Rise has impressed India, and now the film is on a conquest of winning the hearts of Russia. Recently, the team of Pushpa have started promoting their film overseas, and it seems like the fire of Pushpa has crossed national boundaries. 

The fandom for Pushparaj aka Allu Arjun isn't just limited to India. The actor has many followers across the world, and this has been proven by a family who danced to the tunes of the viral song Saami Saami. 

Taking to social media, a Russian fan named Natalia Odegova, shared a video of her family dancing to Rashmika Mandanna's famous song from the film, Saami Saami. In the caption, Natalia wrote “Sofia's best emotions on #saamisaami Dancing with my girls”

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natalia Odegova (@nataliaodegova)

Pushpa The Rise is the first instalment of two-part film series. The first part was released in India on December 17, 2021. The film went on to become a pan-India success, and it gave rise to the new national star Allu Arjun. The second part of the film Pushpa The Rule is currently under production, and it is one of the most-awaited sequels of recent times. Pushpa The Rise will release in Russia on December 8. 

After the release of the film, Allu's dialogues, the hook steps, and the songs became a nationwide rage. Several celebrities, and sportspersons enacted and recreated moments from the film. With earning more than Rs 300 crores at the box office, ‘Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1’ has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. The Allu Arjun headlined film has also generated buzz due to ‘The Family Man 2’ actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling item song ‘Oo Antava’ in the action thriller. The film also marks the Telugu film debut of highly acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil, who is majorly seen in Malayalam films. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend
In Pics: From Stars to planets, watch some stunning photos taken by Hubble Space Telescope
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
T20 World Cup 2022: Check out newly released jerseys of all teams so far
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.