Pushpa The Rise: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer completes one year, fans await Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, is one of the biggest blockbusters of the Indian entertainment industry. On Saturday, the film completes a year of its release.

After taking the box office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crore and its Hindi version of around Rs 90 crore, the movie bulldozed its way to record books. After extending its theatrical run and humongous response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie marked its OTT debut on Prime Video and was received well by the audience.

Not just setting the box office cash registers ringing but the movie was also equally appreciated by one and all for its foot-tapping chartbusters, asardar dialogues, Allu Arjun’s look, his chemistry with Rashmika and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s svelte figure in the song Oo Antava among others.

Allu’s never-seen-before swag in Ae Bidda Srivalli, coupled with his cute chemistry with Rashmika was loved by their fans as much as the gorgeous actress sporting a saree look and dancing to Saami Saami song, which became a rage to the extent that she was being labelled as ‘Saami girl’. The craze of Allu and his signature dance step from Srivalli captured not just the hearts of fans and film buffs but also cricketers like David Warner and Suresh Raina, who loved the number so much that he put out a video of him replicating actor Allu Arjun's dance moves from the super hit number.

To top it all, the song Oo Antava and Oo Bolega featuring the hottest Samantha Ruth Prabhu became one of the biggest USPs of the movie and topped the charts of the most popular songs trending on the internet.

As the second installment of the historic blockbuster was announced, fans can’t wait to see Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa and one can only imagine the sheer pandemonium this leading man will stir yet again!