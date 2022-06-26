Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna reacts to report claiming she demands flight tickets for her pet dog

Rashmika Mandanna/File photo

Rashmika Mandanna enthralled the audience with her performance as Srivalli opposite superstar Allu Arjun in the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. A recent report claimed that the actress demands flight tickets for her pet dog Aura and Rashmika's hilarious reaction to the same is going viral.

The Dear Comrade actress quote-tweeted the said report and wrote, "hey c’mon.. don’t be mean now..even if you want AURA to travel with me.. SHE doesn’t want to travel around with me...she’s very happy in Hyderabad....thank you for your concern" and added a bunch of laughing emojis.

Rashmika, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller Mission Majnu, also added, "Sorry but this made my day...couldn’t stop laughing". When one of her fans pointed out that there have been several reports like this, the actress replied, "Really? please keep sending them to me no.. my god!! I wonder what all my loves are being fed..I feel sorry tho...".

Sorry but this made my day..couldn’t stop laughing.. June 24, 2022

Really? please keep sending them to me no.. my god!! I wonder what all my loves are being fed..

I feel sorry tho.. June 24, 2022



​READ | Ranbir Kapoor is the only actor who calls me ma'am, says Rashmika Mandanna



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress recently wrapped up the shooting for her another Hindi film Goodbye in which she shares screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She took to her Instagram and penned a long heartfelt note sharing the photos from her last day of shoot.



Calling Big B 'world's bestest man ever', she wrote, "@amitabhbachchan sir..I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you...you are the world’s bestest man ever!". She even thanked the film's director Vikas Bahl as she added, "#vikas bahl...thankyou for this...god knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I’ve made you feel proud so far.".

Rashmika will also been seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal slated to release on August 11, 2023.