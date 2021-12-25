‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna looks flawless in black saree, drops stunning photos

Rashmika Mandanna, a national crush, is currently riding high thanks to the success of her flick 'Pushpa'. Rashmika recently took to social media to post some amazing photographs.

Rashmika donned upon a black saree, paired with minimal jewellery and subtle makeup which complimented her entire look. In the caption, she wrote, "Let's begin .."

Take a look at her post here-

Recently, Rashmika posted a photo on her Instagram stories of her arm after a laser treatment. Along with posting the picture, she wrote "Any of you want to become an actor for just the good part of it.. don’t! There’s a lot that goes into it. For example, the n number of times you have to get lazer done.. damn.. it hurts so bad!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Kirik Party' star will be making her Hollywood debut next year with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. It is a spy thriller film scheduled to release on 13 May next year. She will also be sharing screen space with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan in another Hindi film in 2022, titled 'Goodbye'.

The actress has already wowed the audience in North Indian with her appearance in music video for the hit song 'Top Tucker'. The video has more than ten crore views and around 1.9 million likes on YouTube. The song also featured the popular rapper Badshah in its video.