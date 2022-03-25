Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna flaunts washboard abs, shares inspiring message- See pic

Pushpa The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna has set new fitness goals. The actress shared a post-workout picture, in which she is flaunting her toned abs. Rashmika has been a fitness lover, but this picture has certified her dedication to her physique.

Rashmika shared this picture on her Instagram as a story and shared an inspirational message with it. The actress says, "I don't know if I am allowed to post this picture... many of you will not like it.. but posting this story to say that The key to your fitness goals is CONSISTENCY..." Mandanna further added, "With workouts, with physios, with your diets, with your thoughts, with your journey.. just be consistent and enjoy it.. it wont be fun for a while but when you get used to it.. you'll realise... Sending my love to you!

Check out the picture

Rashmika is a fitness fanatic, and currently, she is shooting for her upcoming Bollywood biggie, 'Goodbye' in Rishikesh with Amitabh Bachchan. Her training videos are frequently shared on social media. Now, a video of her conducting a high-intensity cardio workout has gone viral.

Watch the video

The ongoing trend of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' has Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan dancing on the popular 'Arabic Kuthu.' Dhawan and Mandanna are working on something spectacular, but in the meanwhile, they decided to break the internet by recreating the viral song by Vijay and Pooja Hegde.

In a recent interview with India Today, Rashmika has spoken about love and shared her thoughts on marriage. Sharing her thoughts on marriage and whether the wedding is on the cards for her, Rashmika said that she doesn't know what to think about it since she's too young for it. "I haven't given it a thought. But, having said that, you should be with someone who makes you comfortable," she said.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise,' and she will make her Bollywood debut with Siddharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu.'