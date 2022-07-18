Pushpa star Allu Arjun talks about working in Hindi films, says it will be 'out of his...'

Allu Arjun

Pushpa star Allu Arjun has opened up about working in Bollywood, and unlike Mahesh Babu, he is ready to extend his reach in North India too. Even before Pushpa The Rise, Allu Arjun has built a fan base in North India, thanks to the popularity of his dubbed movies like DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, Lucky The Racer, Arya, Sarrainodu and others.

While speaking to India Today, Allu pointed out that starring in a Hindi film will be out of his comfort zone and stated, "Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone for now, but once there is a requirement, I’ll go all-out” Arjun had confirmed to PTI, that he was offered a project in Hindi, but it didn't interest him. "I have got an offer but nothing concrete or exciting. Hopefully soon. It does take courage."

Released in December 2021, Pushpa: The Rise emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film last year, making its leading hero Allu Arjun famous across the nation. He was applauded by the audience and the critics for his superlative performance in the Telugu film which starred Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

The dialogues such as "Main jhukega nahi" and "Pushpa flower nahi, fire hai" created a rage over the internet. Allu Arjun's mannerisms and his style as Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial also became so popular that even celebs started copying the same. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has revealed the secret behind his famous signature walk in the film.

Talking to India Today, Allu credits the film's director Sukumar as he says, "Sukumar Garu said, I don’t know what you do, but everybody has to walk like you" and then the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor came up with his signature walk with a sloping shoulder as he thought it was "easily imitable." The Pushpa series will have its second instalment, Pushpa: The Rule, and Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their role.