Pushpa star Allu Arjun shares adorable video of daughter Arha on her birthday, netizens say 'way better than...'

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha can be heard talking about her encounter with bees and how scared she is as they could have entered her hair.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

Credit: Allu Arjun/Instagram

On Monday, on the occasion of daughter Arha’s 6th birthday, Pushpa star Allu Arjun took to Instagram and dropped a cute video that will definitely make you go aww. In the clip, Arha can be seen speaking in her native language.

She can be heard talking about her encounter with bees and how scared she is as they could have entered her hair. Sharing the video, the actor wrote,  “Happy Birthday to the cuteness of my life. #alluarha.” Netizens have also reacted to the clip. One of them wrote, “they feel proud in there language.”

The second one mentioned, “She speaks proper telugu than any other star kids and.”  The third person commented,”  Own language importance, way better than any other star kids ,kudos to you.. Happie returns.” The fourth person commented, “Teeshnaru telangana telugu  and allu corrects her to teesharu.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa: The Rule. The actor recently watched Rishab Shety’s film Kantara and praised it. On his Twitter, Allu Arjun called Kantara a 'scintillating experience' and wrote, "#Kantara is cinematic scintillating experience one should not miss, captivating background score, brilliant cinematography, Splendidly directed &  flawlessly acted by @shetty_rishab. Arjun further added that while watching the film, he even became emotional towards the end. "The climax gave me goosebumps with moist eyes. Congratulations to the entire team @hombalefilms." 

Read|Allu Arjun poses with gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, ace athlete does Pushpa gesture with actor

Before Allu Arjun, Ram Gopal Varma went gaga over Kantara. RGV took his feeling about Kantara to Twitter and called Shetty the 'Shiva' of the film industry. He wrote, "In the film industry now, @Shetty_Rishab is like a Shiva multiplied by Guliga Daiva and the villains are the 300 cr, 400 cr, 500 cr budget film-makers who are being killed by a heart attack called #Kantara collections." He even wrote, "The @Shetty_Rishab destroys the myth in film people that only mega-budget films will pull people into theatres... #Kantara will be a major lesson for decades to come." 

