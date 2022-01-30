'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun returns home to 'sweetest welcome' from daughter Arha after Dubai visit

South superstar Allu Arjun has been grabbing headlines since his phenomenal performance in the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The actor had recently gone to Dubai and when he visited home after 16 days, he was greeted with a lovely welcome from his five-year-old daughter Arha. He is also the proud father to seven-year-old son Ayaan

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday (29 January), Allu Arjun posted a picture in which his house's floor can be seen decorated with rose petals and "Welcome Nana" written on the same. Her daughter Arha is seen in an orange and pink dyed t-shirt and pajamas, standing near the decoration. Arjun captioned the picture as "sweetest welcome (red heart emoji) after 16 days abroad". The post quickly went viral on the photo and video sharing platform with more than 1.7 million likes, as of now.

The actor was also greeted by his team with a 'Pushpa' themed party, whose photos were shared by Arjun on his Twitter handle and Instagram Stories. Along with posting the pictures, he tweeted, "Lovely surprise by my #AAFAMILY. Thank you for all the love #ThaggedeLe", adding the iconic dialogue from the film as the hashtag.



It hasn't been confirmed whether the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor's recent trip to Dubai was a vacation or a business excursion. Two days back, he had uploaded a photo of himself admiring the gorgeous Palm Jumeirah from the famous tourist attraction, Aura Skypool.

Earning more than Rs 300 crores at the global box-office, 'Pushpa: The Rise' has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. Fans and movie audiences are eagerly waiting for its sequel, titled 'Pushpa: The Rule' which is awaited to release later this year. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also star in the Sukumar directorial. Its songs such as 'Oo Antava' and 'Srivalli' have already created rage all over the internet, with international cricketers and Bollywood celebrities making reels on the same.