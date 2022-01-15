‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun reaches 15 million followers on Instagram, thanks fans

Allu Arjun, the star of 'Pushpa', is one of the most followed actors on Instagram. On January 14, the actor surpassed 15 million followers on the photo-sharing app, which is a significant achievement for a Southern performer. To commemorate the occasion, he uploaded a wonderful snapshot and thanked his fans for their support. Allu Arjun is basking in the limelight with his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was released lately.

Allu Arjun is overjoyed since his film, 'Pushpa: The Rise', had a four-week run in theatres. The film, which was released in five languages on OTT platforms, continues to captivate audiences.

On Instagram, he now has 15 million followers, which is a new high. By sharing a photograph, Allu Arjun wrote, "15 M . Thank you soo much for all the love you all shower. Humbled. Gratitude Forever. And Happy Sankranthi (sic)."

After Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi from Bollywood, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the latest to join the 'Pushpa' bandwagon. On Wednesday, January 12th, the cricketer tweeted a photo on social media mimicking the look of Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj from the current Telugu blockbuster film.

Allu Arjun, who has been praised for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise,' noticed Jadeja's tweet and responded with a flame emoji and the phrase "Thaggede Le," which is a punch line from the film. After viewing Jadeja's expression, you'll agree that the cricketer has once again smashed a six. Allu Arjun's response went viral on Twitter almost immediately.