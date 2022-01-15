Search icon
‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun reaches 15 million followers on Instagram, thanks fans

By sharing a photograph, Allu Arjun wrote, "15 M . Thank you soo much for all the love you all shower. Humbled. Gratitude Forever."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 15, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

Allu Arjun, the star of 'Pushpa', is one of the most followed actors on Instagram. On January 14, the actor surpassed 15 million followers on the photo-sharing app, which is a significant achievement for a Southern performer. To commemorate the occasion, he uploaded a wonderful snapshot and thanked his fans for their support. Allu Arjun is basking in the limelight with his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was released lately.

Allu Arjun is overjoyed since his film, 'Pushpa: The Rise', had a four-week run in theatres. The film, which was released in five languages on OTT platforms, continues to captivate audiences.

On Instagram, he now has 15 million followers, which is a new high. By sharing a photograph, Allu Arjun wrote, "15 M . Thank you soo much for all the love you all shower. Humbled. Gratitude Forever. And Happy Sankranthi (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

 

After Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi from Bollywood, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the latest to join the 'Pushpa' bandwagon. On Wednesday, January 12th, the cricketer tweeted a photo on social media mimicking the look of Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj from the current Telugu blockbuster film.

Allu Arjun, who has been praised for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise,' noticed Jadeja's tweet and responded with a flame emoji and the phrase "Thaggede Le," which is a punch line from the film. After viewing Jadeja's expression, you'll agree that the cricketer has once again smashed a six. Allu Arjun's response went viral on Twitter almost immediately.

