Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets brutally fat-shamed for his public appearance, netizens call him 'vada pav'

Allu Arjun

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun became a pan-India sensation after 2021's Pushpa: The Rise Part One. The super success of his film has cemented his position as an entertainer across the country. Pushpa's (Allu) mannerism, dance, and dialogue delivery became popular among the masses. But even the actor couldn't escape the wrath of netizens. Recently, the Ala Vaikunkapuramulo actor was spotted shooting in Hyderabad. The actor was clicked wearing a fancy printed T-shirt with black trousers.

Unlike his films, Allu looked bulkier, and it seems like he has gained weight for his film (probably for Pushpa 2). However, the netizens had a field day, and they trolled him mercilessly for his look.

Let's see the image first

Coming back to our point, Allu was fat-shamed for his latest public appearance, and he was ridiculed by netizens over his look. A user asserted, "Day by day going budaa." Another user asserted, "Mota bhai." One of the user called him, "Malinga" Another user asserted, "Lasith Malinga, bht time baad dekha." A netizen mocked the actor by saying, "Vadapaw look." Another netizen asked, "Is he shooting doing pushpa part 2?"

Speaking about Pushpa The Rule, fans are eagerly waiting for the updates about the Pushpa sequel. However, the news on ‘Rashmika’s character Srivalli gets killed in the sequel’ is going viral on social media. Therefore, Pushpa producer Y. Ravi Shankar clarified the ongoing rumours in a recent interview. While speaking to Pinkvilla, he talked about it and said, “that’s all trash.” He added, “This is all nonsense. Until now we didn’t hear the story to be fair and frank, so it’s not like that, and all these are speculations. At this point of time you write anything on that film, no one knows anything about that, so they believe in it. This is being carried by other websites and TV channels also, but it's false news.”On being asked if Rashmika’s character ‘does live’ in sequel, he stated, “Ya ya, sure.” The filmmaker also revealed that the shoot for part two will ‘probably’ begin in August as they are in ‘preparation right now.’