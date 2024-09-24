Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Jani Master's sexual assault case: 'Why will he stop someone from...'

At the success event for Mathu Vadhalara 2, Pushpa's producer Ravi said Allu Arjun is being unfairly involved in the Jani Master's sexual assault case.

Dance choreographer Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, was arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad police over a sexual assault case. Recently, Pushpa producer Ravi Shankar was asked about Allu Arjun's connection to the case.

At the success event for Mathu Vadhalara 2, Ravi said Allu Arjun is being unfairly involved. He said, "Hero (Allu Arjun) isn’t bothered about who’s on set other than wishing them good morning and following the steps he’s given. He has unnecessarily been dragged into it. For his stature, why will he stop someone from working or promote someone else? We are all only professionally aligned to both of them."

Ravi also mentioned that the situation between Jani and the girl is a 'personal' matter and not something for others to judge. He said, "She was hired long back as an additional choreographer for our film and will remain throughout the filmmaking process. Jani Master was supposed to choreograph a special number for Pushpa 2 but this happened two days before we planned it."

Jani Master choreographed the popular song Srivalli from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise, which featured Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

About the case:

Choreographer Jani Master aka Shaik Jani Basha was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman who worked with him, police said. Jani was apprehended in Goa by the Cyberabad police and brought to Hyderabad for questioning. There his wife Ayesha met him, recorded the statement, and then she even interacted with the media about the allegations against her husband.

What did Ayesha told the media?

While speaking to TV9 (as reported by Pinkvilla) Ayesha aka Sumalatha claimed that the allegations against Jani Master are untrue. Ayesha further asserted that there was a bigger conspiracy to destroy Jani's career. She added that if the female choreographer showed evidence, she would leave her husband. "The allegation that the woman was harassed when she was 16 is disgusting. There is no truth in it. If the girl can show evidence, I will leave Master," Ayesha said. Jani Master and Sumalatha have been married for 14 years and have no children.

