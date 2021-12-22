'Pushpa' actress Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of what goes into becoming an actor

Rashmika Mandanna

Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna, who works mainly in Telugu and Kannada films, is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film 'Pushpa: The Rise' opposite Allu Arjun. Even after delivering a blockbuster, the actress is quite genuine and honest on her social media as she revealed the non-glamorous side of being an actor in the film industry on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

Rashmika posted a photo on her Instagram stories of her arm after a laser treatment. Along with posting the picture, she wrote "Any of you want to become an actor for just the good part of it.. don’t! There’s a lot that goes into it.. For example: the n number of times you have to get lazer done.. damn.. it hurts so bad!”





Meanwhile, on the work-front, the 'Kirik Party' star will be making her Hollywood debut next year with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. It is a spy thriller film scheduled to release on 13 May next year. She will also be sharing screen space with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan in another Hindi film in 2022, titled 'Goodbye'.

The actress has already wowed the audience in North Indian with her appearance in music video for the hit song 'Top Tucker'. The video has more than ten crore views and around 1.9 million likes on YouTube. The song also featured the popular rapper Badshah in its video.

Rashmika's latest post proves that the luxury and wealth attached with stardom is unparalleled but it requires gargantuan amount of efforts to maintain that stardom.