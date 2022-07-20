Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Pushpa 3: Netizens accuse makers of Allu Arjun starrer for 'following footsteps' of Yash's KGF Chapter 2

The initial reception to the idea of Pushpa 3 is mixed, and netizens are calling it 'inspired' by Yash's KGF series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Pushpa 3: Netizens accuse makers of Allu Arjun starrer for 'following footsteps' of Yash's KGF Chapter 2
Pushpa-KGF Chapter 2

Since Fahadh Faasil spilt beans on the possibility of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 3, the netizens have gone bonkers over the update. While there are die-hard fans of Allu who are excited to know that the story of Pushparaj can continue after part 2, there are users who are left baffled, as there is no crucial update on Part 2, and director Sukumar is planning the third part. 

A majority of netizens are saying that the makers of Pushpa are following the footsteps of Yash's KGF series. For the unversed, KGF Chapter 2 ended with an announcement of the third instalment. This similarity has left users irked, and they have shared their views about it on the Twitter

Here are some reactions

Allu Arjun's action-drama Pushpa The Rise: Part One was released with much fanfare, and it went on to become one of the biggest pan-India blockbusters of 2021. The film was even a huge hit in Hindi, and it cemented Arjun's position in Bollywood as well.

READ: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 3 on the cards? Fahadh Faasil reveals what director Sukumar said

 If you have seen the film, then you know that the story of Pushpa will continue in its second instalment, Pushpa The Rule. However, Pushpa's antagonist SP Bhawar Singh Shekhawat aka Fahadh Faasil has now revealed that there is a high chance that the story of Pushpa will continue after part two. Yes, there could be a third instalment of the series. 

While speaking to The Cue Studio, Fahadh revealed that director Sukumar has discussed the third instalment with him, and said, "When Sukku (Sukumar) first told me the story, Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts. Recently when he talked to me, he said to be prepared for Pushpa 3 because he had enough materials to do it." Fahadh was last seen in Kamal Haasan starrer blockbuster Vikram. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi weather forecast: Yellow alert for national capital today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.