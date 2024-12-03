ENTERTAINMENT
Sound designer Resul Pookutty accidentally revealed the title of the Allu Arjun-starrer threequel as Pushpa 3: The Rampage.
Ahead of the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the next part in the franchise is confirmed - Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Oscar-winner sound designer Resul Pookutty accidentally confirmed the threequel and gave away its title when he announced that the sound mixing of Pushpa 2 was completed, along with sharing the picture of him and his team on his X account.
Pushpa 3: The Rampage was written on the large screen behind Resul and his team in the picture. The sound designer quickly realised his mistake and deleted his post. But, the picture went viral on social media within seconds, leaving Allu Arjun's fans delighted that the Pushpa franchise isn't over yet.
Netizens then quickly unearthed Vijay Deverakonda's old birthday post for the director Sukumar, in which he had hinted about the threequel and its title. Wishing the filmmaker on his birthday in 2022, Vijay had written, "Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir - I wish you the best of health & happiness! Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs. 2021 - The Rise. 2022 - The Rule. 2023 - The Rampage." His post is now going viral with fans assuming that he could be the antagonist in Pushpa 3.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited Indian film of the year. Set to release on December 5, the pan-India action-packed drama also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles. The film's advance bookings have opened on a strong note and it is expected to break multiple box office records on its opening day itself.
READ | Avinash Tiwary says Laila Majnu re-release was a 'divine intervention' for him: 'Makes you feel stronger' | Exclusive
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
NXT Cabs transforms urban travel with safe, affordable rides and zero-commission model for a rewarding experience.
How to Find Trendy and Comfortable Kids’ Clothes Online
Measuring emotional intelligence: The role of communication in psychometric assessments
The India Edit: New Scents Inspired by India
Meet man, who took loan of Rs 4500 from father, roamed in streets for his business, now leads Rs 5539 cr company as...
Unsold in IPL Auction 2025, Gujarat batter Urvil Patel sets new T20 world record
GST on cigarettes, tobacco, aerated beverages may be hiked to 35%, final decision on...
Pushpa 2 advance booking: 1 million tickets of Allu Arjun’s film sold; first-day collection in pre-sales is Rs..
Naveen Kasturia marries girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma in Udaipur; see first pics here
WATCH: MS Dhoni dances to ‘pahadi’ song with wife Sakshi, video goes viral
Meet woman, daughter-in-law of one of India's richest businessmen, not Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, she is...
Pushpa 3 confirmed, Resul Pookutty leaks poster and title of Allu Arjun's threequel, this actor likely to play villain
Meet Venkata Datta, Hyderabad techie, who is set to marry badminton star PV Sindhu
The KYC Bubble: How digital ID’s could trigger a global collapse
5 reasons why Allu Arjun will become biggest pan-India star with Pushpa 2: The Rule
This is world's weirdest hotel where guests stay to get insulted, pay Rs 20000 room rent, it is located in...
Vikrant Massey breaks silence on his 'retirement' announcement, says his post was misread: 'I'm not...'
After breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora does 'Nain Matakka' with another actor, netizens react
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu expected to attend, check the guest list here
Kerala Lottery Result Today December 3: Sthree Sakthi SS-444 winners to be announced shortly
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in stylish t-shirt featuring beau Shikhar Pahariya’s name and photos, poses with Varun Dhawan at..
Rishab Shetty on playing Maratha King in The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: 'He is a national hero'
Cyclone Fengal: Rain-hit Tamil Nadu districts battle with flood woes, PM Modi assures CM Stalin of 'all possible help'
N Chandrasekaran issues BIG message weeks after Ratan Tata’s death, Tata Sons chairman asks Tata Group CEOs to...
Bill Gates' latest remark sparks row, says, 'India is a laboratory to try...', netizens call it 'colonial hangover'
Sambhal violence: LoP Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and others stage walkout in Lok Sabha
Post Stree 2's success Shraddha Kapoor rents luxurious Juhu apartment, pays Rs 72 lakh advance, rent per month is Rs..
Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia CONFIRMS exit from Anupamaa, addresses rift rumours with Rupali Ganguly: 'I don't...'
Indonesian boy dances to Dhoom 2 song 'My Name Is Ali' as his brother plays guitar, video goes viral
Revealed! Here's why Vikrant Massey decided to retire from acting, insider says 'his fear is that...'
French govt on brink of collapse: Why PM Barnier faces no-confidence vote and will we bid adieu to Macron?
Kareena Kapoor rolls her eyes at Abhishek Bachchan at an event in viral video, netizens say 'this is curse of...'
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal to wash utensils, clean shoes, bathrooms at Golden Temple, know why
Nandan Nilekani shares how THIS 'small act of rebellion' against his father led him to IIT Bombay, says, 'I told him...'
Nita Ambani's pivotal role in creating world-class sporting facility in India
'Ye kisika sagah nahi': Rajat Dalal shouts at Digvijay Rathee, pushes him forcefully in Bigg Boss 18, netizens lose cool
'Vlogs mein jhooth...': Prince Narula takes a dig at Yuvika for 'lying' about informing him of baby's delivery date
How Nita Ambani has been instrumental in raising Mumbai Indian's brand value
'My life is not fairytale...': Aishwarya Rai's statement goes viral amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan
Meet man who manages more wealth than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, can buy many countries, his net worth is...
Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested in US for allegedly killing ex-boyfriend, actress's mother reacts: 'She tried..'
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 3, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers, prize money
Sobhita Dhulipala to continue working in films after marriage? Naga Chaitanya says ‘Like every Telugu household…’
Allu Arjun reacts after Andhra Pradesh government approves ticket hike for Pushpa 2: 'Empowering the...'
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas, says, 'if Gaza hostages aren't released...'
Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan drops angry tweets: 'Chup chap...'
IIT Madras student bags Rs 4.3 crore job offer; here's how much package other IITs gave this year
Despite getting married to Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya retains romantic poster with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Nitin Gadkari's seat changed, Priyanka Gandhi gets THIS seat: Here's what new Parliament seating plan looks like
Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed on December 3 due to...
Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wears jeans worth Rs 26500 at Dua Lipa's concert
'Auction dynamics are always...': Hardik Pandya's honest take on Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2025
'Sharam aati toh...': IAS Tina Dabi's statement goes viral, asks Barmer women to...
IIT Madras student gets Rs 4.3 crore job offer, to work as...
DNA TV Show: Maharashtra CM suspense continues, Fadnavis calls up Shinde, Ajit Pawar lands in Delhi
Badminton star PV Sindhu set to tie the knot on December 22
BTS star V’s beloved dog Yeontan dies, Kim Taehyung pens a heartfelt note
Morari Bapu’s Ramkatha in Rajkot raises Rs 60 crore
Vikrant Massey's retirement announcement could be 'some PR activity', says Harshvardhan Rane: 'Like Aamir Khan also...'
Bengaluru auto-rickshaw drivers charge extra fare from Hindi-speaking women, video goes viral; netizens call it…
Who is Maryam Faisal? Pakistani TikToker whose alleged MMS leaked after Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman
PM Narendra Modi watches Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report
'ShameOnMTVHustle': Why is Raftaar’s show trending on X?
Trouble for Anil Ambani, Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of his company to recover...
Indian Navy hopeful to finalise Rs 90000000000 deal for 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft and...
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi to enter Bigg Boss 18 as new wild card? Here's what we know
Who was IPS officer Harsh Bardhan? Youngest IPS died in road accident while on his way to join first posting
'Deeply regrettable': India on breach of premises of Bangladesh mission in Agartala
IND vs JAP, U19 Asia Cup: Mohamed Amaan stars as India beat Japan by 211 runs
Bandish Bandits Season 2 trailer: Lovers Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry turn rivals to win India Band Championship
Motilal Oswal says Rs 1.18 lakh crore Adani company stock's valuation attractive, has potential of...
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh nominates Shilpa Shirodkar after latter makes her Time God, netizens say 'this is karma'
Meet daughter of Indian businessman who owns multiple brands, leads Rs 2,475 crore company, her father is...
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's pic in super casual outfits goes viral
‘Prithvi Shaw involved in…’: Unsold IPL player’s childhood coach reveals reason behind batter’s downfall
This man was great grand-in-law of Juhi Chawla, who founded Rs 4171 crore empire, his connection with KKR is...
AI Detection and Paraphrasing: The One-Stop Solution For Flawless Writing
Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024: Honoring Excellence Across The Nation at Delhi Vidhan Sabha
Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan talks about pain, sorrow: 'I knew that...'
Who is Avadh Ojha? Popular UPSC teacher joins AAP ahead of Delhi Polls 2025
Man pets cobra with barehand, internet terrified, watch viral video
IPL 2025: This player emerges as frontrunner to lead KKR, he’s not Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh – Reports
Uber rolls out India's first shikara ride on Srinagar's Dal lake, know how to book, timings and more
BIG relief to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance as govt scraps tax on...
Cloud Security: How modern technologies protect your data online? The experience of Asha Seshagiri
'India mein khelo aur wahi...': Shoaib Akhtar has THIS advice for Pakistan over Champions Trophy 2025 humiliation
THIS Indian chicken dish has bagged 3rd spot in list of 10 best fried chicken dishes in world, it is...
This is world's largest desert, answer will you SHOCKED, not Sahara, it is...
Oxford picks 'Brain Rot' as word of the year: Here’s what is means
Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 list of winners: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh win big; Amar Singh Chamkila bags Best Film
Russia's Oreshnik: A 'cleaner' alternative to nuclear weapons?
Avinash Tiwary says Laila Majnu re-release was a 'divine intervention' for him: 'Makes you feel stronger' | Exclusive
Is Sara Ali Khan holidaying with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Actress drops hints
December 2024 Income Tax Deadlines: Know date for filing ITR, TDS, advance tax
Priyanka Chopra’s mother calls actress’s brother ‘collateral damage’ of her success: ‘I see him struggling…’
Kerala Lottery Results December 2: Win Win W-798 Monday lucky draw result OUT, first prize Rs 75 lakh goes to...
Mukesh Ambani vs Elon Musk: Good news for Tesla CEO as Modi govt may soon relax THESE rules, will pave way for…
Meet 10-year-old Indian-British genius, who is smarter than Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking, his IQ score is...
Before Kash Patel, THIS man was Donald Trump's first choice as FBI director, he is...
Guinea: Over 100 dead after clash erupts between rival fans at football match, watch viral video