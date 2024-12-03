Sound designer Resul Pookutty accidentally revealed the title of the Allu Arjun-starrer threequel as Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Ahead of the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the next part in the franchise is confirmed - Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Oscar-winner sound designer Resul Pookutty accidentally confirmed the threequel and gave away its title when he announced that the sound mixing of Pushpa 2 was completed, along with sharing the picture of him and his team on his X account.

Pushpa 3: The Rampage was written on the large screen behind Resul and his team in the picture. The sound designer quickly realised his mistake and deleted his post. But, the picture went viral on social media within seconds, leaving Allu Arjun's fans delighted that the Pushpa franchise isn't over yet.





Netizens then quickly unearthed Vijay Deverakonda's old birthday post for the director Sukumar, in which he had hinted about the threequel and its title. Wishing the filmmaker on his birthday in 2022, Vijay had written, "Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir - I wish you the best of health & happiness! Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs. 2021 - The Rise. 2022 - The Rule. 2023 - The Rampage." His post is now going viral with fans assuming that he could be the antagonist in Pushpa 3.





Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited Indian film of the year. Set to release on December 5, the pan-India action-packed drama also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles. The film's advance bookings have opened on a strong note and it is expected to break multiple box office records on its opening day itself.

