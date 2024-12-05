A woman died and her child sustained injuried at the premiere of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule has released worldwide on December 5. Few shows of the film were held as exclusive premieres on Wednesady night in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun came for a premiere show at the Sandhya Theatre in the city. Hunders of his fans rushed to see a glimpse of their superstar, resulting in a stampede.

A 35-year-old woman died and her nine-year-old son were critically injured in this stampede, as per The Hindu report. A Chikkadpally Police official was quoted telling the portal, "There was no information about their arrival until two hours before and hence no bandobast was organised. People in large numbers gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor while he was leaving the theatre, leading to the stampede." He also added that a case has been booked against the theatre management.

Meanwhile, apart from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are also seen in the leading roles in the franchise. The highly-anticipated sequel has seen record-breaking advance bookings with the film already earning over Rs 100 crore gross globally in the pre-sales. It is expected to set the box office on fire in its opening weekend itself.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel of Pushpa The Rise: Part 1, the highest grossing Indian movie of the year 2021. The first part earned Rs 270 crore net in India and grossed Rs 350 crore worldwide. Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for his terrific performance as the titular character Pushpa Raj.

