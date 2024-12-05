Headlined by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule has opened to largely positive reviews.

The most awaited Indian film of the year Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally here. The sequel sees Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna resprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli from the first part. The pan-India action drama has opened on a massive scale and early reviews suggest that it is on its way to become India's biggest blockbuster.

Audiences who have watched the film in the morning shows have shared their reviews on Twitter, now called X. These reviews have unanimously praised Allu Arjun's 'career best' performance as Pushpa Raj. The Telugu star had won the National Film Award for Best Actor for the first part Pushpa: The Rise and now, fans are saying that his second National Award is also confirmed. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's performances are also being liked by the viewers, who have called Pushpa 2 a 'mass entertaining blockbuster'.

An X user wrote, "Pushpa 2 is about the mass heroism and the massy side of Pushpa, seeti-maar dialogues, massy scenes, and crazy action. Go and enjoy. This is Entertainment, Entertainment, and Entertainment", while another added, "#AlluArjun stole the show completely with his raw and rustic performance in this mass commercial template by Sukumar." Another tweet read, "Pushpa 2 is a packed commercial entertainer, that’s bound to earn big bucks at box office, and establish Allu Arjun as the finest & biggest actors of Indian Cinema."

Rating:½#Pushpa2 is ROARING WILDFIRE. Packs a mega impact all across. #AlluArjun smashes the ball out of the park with his performance. ‘AA’ show all the way in true sense. The film is definitely a worthy sequel to the first part. Filled with everything right from action,… pic.twitter.com/6bJeEUdFxm — Het Tanna (@HetTannaHere) December 5, 2024

#Pushpa2 :



TERRIFIC #Pushpa2Review:#AlluArjun stole the show completely with his raw and rustic performance in this mass commercial template by Sukumar. #Pushpa2TheRule is highly supported by #FahadhFaasil who deserves an applause for his acting.… pic.twitter.com/MfTF9XPE5S December 4, 2024

#Pushpa2 is a Decently Packaged Commercial Entertainer with a Good 1st Half and a 2nd Half that started well but drops pace significantly in the last hour.



The first half starts right where Part 1 ends. This half runs purely on drama which feels slightly slow at times but… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 4, 2024

#PUSHPA2 — AN UNADULTERATED BLOCKBUSTER



NORTH - EAST - SOUTH - WEST — this one’s gonna be UNSTOPPABLE in every corner!



Action, comedy, emotions sab hai! #Sukumar delivers a DHAMAKEDAR MASSY ENTERTAINER!! #AlluArjun as #PUSHPA is simply EXTRAORDINARY!#Pushpa2Review — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) December 4, 2024

#Pushpa2 - EPIC BLOCKBUSTER - Our Ratings 4/5 #Pushpa2TheRule 's Second Half , Literally An Allu Arjun's One man 's Show A Pakka PAN INDIAN MATERIAL !#AlluArjun 's Performance is Top Notch



Jathara sequence & #AlluArjun 's Performance is Top Notch- National… pic.twitter.com/zwVuwjlx9B — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) December 4, 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most expensive Indian films with the reported budget of Rs 500 crore. With the advance bookings itself, the sequel has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide and is expected to become the next Indian movie in the Rs 1000-crore club after Dangal, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Kalki 2898 AD.

READ | Meet Muslim actress, who was called 'sweeper' by Raj Kapoor, she quit non-veg food to play Radha, her son is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.