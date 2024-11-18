Filmmaker SS Rajamouli reviewed the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule and congratulated Allu Arjun in an appreciatory post on social media.

Allu Arjun is set to sizzle once again as Pushpa Raj in the upcoming sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The actor has set the internet on fire with the recently released trailer, creating high anticipation among the audience. On Monday, filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared his first review of the much-awaited Sukumar’s cinematic spectacle, fueling audiences' excitement.

Taking to X(formerly known as Twitter), the Baahubali director shared a post which read, “WILDFIRE started in Patna!! Spreading across the country!! Explodes on Dec 5th!!!”In the appreciatory post, the filmmaker also congratulated the actor and said, “ CAN’T WAIT for the party PUSHPA!!! (sic)." Allu was quick to notice Rajamouli’s comment and he instantly expressed his gratitude. “Sirrrr ! Thank you very muchhh. Hoping to give you a great party,” he replied.

Pushpa 2 trailer was recently launched at a grand event in Patna, Bihar. The event saw a crowd of fans celebrating Pushpa Raj’s swag at Gandhi Maidan. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Maidan, film producers and distributors were in attendance, however, director Sukumar missed it due to health reasons. According to reports, mayhem occurred at the place after a few fans tried to get close to Allu at the event. The police reportedly had to resort to a 'mild' lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, the trailer has been well-received by the audience. In the upcoming sequel, Pushpa Raj will expand his business to a global level. His rivalry with cop Shikhawat played by Fahadh Faasil will get nasty. The film will also delve deep into Pushpa and Srivalli’s personal life. Sreeleela’s special dance number is also one of the highlights of the film. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to arrive in the theatres on December 5, 2024.