As per reports, seven days of shoot of Pushpa 2 is still left and it includes the climax of the film. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is slated to release on December 5.
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Release is the most awaited film of the year. Last week, the film's trailr was launched at a grand event in Patna. The movie is set for a wide theatrical release worldwide on December 5. However, as per latest reports, the climax of Pushpa 2 hasn't been shot yet. With just two weeks left for release, this raises huge doubts about the final product.
A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Around 7 days of shoot for Pushpa 2 still remains and Sukumar is racing against time to wrap up the film. This includes 2 days shoot of a special song and 5 days of climax. While Sukumar is editing the film, Allu Arjun is overseeing the climax shoot of Pushpa 2, which at present is underway."
"To ensure the film is locked, Sukumar and Mythri have allotted the responsibility of Pushpa 2 post-production to multiple stakeholders. At least 4 different teams are working on background score, whereas editing and VFX work is also allotted to multiple companies", the source further added stating that the makers need to wrap up the film by November 27 as Allu Arjun-starrer will reportedly have to be submitted to the CBFC on November 28 for the final certification.
Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most expensive Indian films with the reported budget of Rs 500 crore. The film was first slated to release on August 15 coinciding with the Independence Day, but then was postponed to December 5 due to delay in the shooting schedules.
The sequel is expected to set the box office on fire. Early estimates suggests that it could earn around Rs 275 crore worldwide on its opening day itself. This would make Pushpa 2 the highest opening Indian film ever, breaking the record of SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan's RRR, which had collected Rs 225 crore globally on its first day in 2022.
