Pushpa 2 The Rule features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles. It is the most awaited Indian film of the year.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited Indian film of 2024. The makers launched the trailer of the film at a grand event in Patna on Sunday, November 17. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were present at the Gandhi Maidan in Bihar's capital for the first promotional event of the Sukumar directorial.

From the trailer, it is visible that the makers have made the sequel on a much bigger scale. Allu Arjun's titular character Pushpa Raj expands his empire as he is hunted down by Fahadh Faasil's character of police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa's wife Srivalli also makes an appearance in the trailer. Sreeleela has replaced Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new item girl. "Pushpa naam sunke Flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, Fire hai main" - the famous dialogue from the first part has now gone more massy - "Pushpa naam sunke Flower samjhe kya? Toh kya Fire hai tu? Fire nahi, Wildfire hai main."

Reacting to the trailer, viewers have already dubbed it "the biggest blockbuster". One netizen wrote, "Blockbuster trailer. Best Wishes to Icon Star Allu Arjun and #Pushpa2TheRule Team for a huge blockbuster success", while another added, "Blockbuster. Looks like 1500+ cr grosser; also have outside chance of beating Baahubali 2."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 also stars Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film is expected to set the box office on fire with the opening day estimates of Rs 275 crore at the global box office after the blockbuster success of the first part.

Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 and had earned more than Rs 350 crore at the box office worldwide. Originally made in Telugu, the action drama was also dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages and was a pan-India blockbuster. The sequel will also be released in five languages on December 5.

