Headlined by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited film of the year. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on December 5, with some special shows beginning in Telangana from December 4 evening. The advance bookings for Pushpa 2 have started on a massive scale and tickets worth Rs 10 crore have already been sold within just a few hours. The movie is expected to open over Rs 100 crore gross in India and can break records on its first day itself.

As per the ticket selling portal Book My Show, the most expensive ticket for Pushpa 2: The Rule is being sold for a whopping price of Rs 3000 at the multiplex Maison PVR: Jio World Drive in Mumbai. Notably, the same multiplex was selling the ticket of the last two big releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again at Rs 2700. So, Allu Arjun has defeated Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn in this aspect.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most expensive Indian films with the reported budget of Rs 500 crore. The film has been keenly awaited since the last three years after the first part Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 turned out to be critical and commercial success in 2021. The sequel is expected to set the box office on fire in its extended opening weekend. Multiple trade experts have predicted that the Allu Arjun-starrer will be the next Indian film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office after Baahubali 2, Dangal, Pathaan, Jawan, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Kalki 2898 AD.

