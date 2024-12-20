Headlined by Allu Arjun and helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule has also become the fastest Indian film to achieve this milestone.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to rule the box office. The pan-India action drama has now only become the third Indian film to gross over Rs 1500 crore at the global box office. Baahubali 2: The Conculsion and Dangal are the only two other Indian movies to achieve this milestone.

The production house Mythri Movie Makers took to their social media handles, shared a photo with Allu Arjun and director Sukumar, and wrote, "COMMERCIAL CINEMA REDEFINED. HISTORY MADE AT THE BOX OFFICE. Pushpa 2: The Rule collects 1508 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE - the Fastest Indian Film to reach the mark."

The Sukumar directorial also stars Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Reddy, Tarak Ponnappa, Adithya Menon, and Dhananjaya among others in pivotal roles. The sensational actress Sreeleela has replaced Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the item girl in the sequel.

Earlier, Pushpa 2 took a record-breaking opening at the box office on December 5. It earned Rs 175 crore net in India and grossed Rs 294 crore at the box office worldwide, breaking the previous record held by RRR by a huge margin. The film's Hindi dubbed version also defeated Jawan to become the biggest Hindi opener ever.

Pushpa 2 has received overwhelming positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Allu Arjun's performance, solid action set pieces, and massy elevation scenes are its main highlights. Its duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes and impractical climax sequence are its biggest drawbacks. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be followed by Pushpa 3: The Rampage.