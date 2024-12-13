As per the latest report, the Nampally Court has announced a 14-day remand to Allu Arjun.

In the latest development of the Hyderabad Sandhya theatre stampede, the Telangana High Court has ordered 14 days of custody for Allu Arjun. As Zee News reported, Allu Arjun got arrested in connection with a theatre stampede that led to a woman’s death at a Hyderabad theatre during the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Earlier the actor moved court seeking quashing of the criminal case filed against him. On Saturday morning, Allu Arjun was arrested after the demise of a 35-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son were hospitalised in the incident which took place on December 4 night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor.

Later in the day, the deceased woman's husband issued a statement of withdrawing the case against him. In a statement shared by a PR representative of the actor, the late Revathi's husband Bhaskar said, "I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest and #AlluArjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away."

