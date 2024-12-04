Fahadh Faasil is reportedly set to feature in Imtiaz Ali's unconventional love story; the shooting is likely to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

Fahadh Faasil, who rules the Malayalam industry, is eyeing to make his debut in the Hindi cinema. The source close to the development revealed that Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali approached the actor for an unconventional love story. The duo has been discussing the project for months and reportedly has locked the script.

According to reports, Imtiaz has aimed to commence the shoot in the first quarter of 2025. “Fahadh Faasil will make his Bollywood debut with this film, and he’s extremely excited to begin his journey in Hindi cinema with Imtiaz Ali, who is one of his favourite Bollywood directors. They’ve been discussing this project for months, and it was recently finalized contractually.” the source told Peepingmoon.com.

The report further added that Animal fame Triptii Dimri will be pairing opposite Fahadh in the unique love story to add an ‘exciting and unique dimension to this collaboration’. If reports are to be believed, the film would mark Triptii’s second collaboration with Imtiaz after Laila Majnu(2018).

Meanwhile, Fahadh is one of the prominent actors in Malayalam cinema, known for his notable works in his career spanning over two decades. He made his debut with Pappayude Swantham Appoos (1992), directed by his father. However, it was Kaiyethum Doorath that earned him recognition. Movies like Chaappa Kurish, 22 Female Kottayam, Bangalore Days, and Aavesham are some of his best films. The actor has been bestowed with numerous awards and accolades for his impressive performances. He won four Filmfare Awards, a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and four Kerala State Film Awards.

Up next, the actor will be seen reprising his iconic role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, locking horns with Allu’s Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2. The most-awaited is slated to release tomorrow, December 4, 2024.