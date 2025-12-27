FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Plan Your 2026 Resolutions with Personal Loan Support

Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film scripts HISTORY, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore in India

Unnao rape case BIG update, Victim, mother meets CBI, submits complaint, says, 'IO colluded with judge...'

Salman Khan turns 60: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, others wish superstar on his birthday

Norway starts world's first night train to experience Northern Lights at an affordable price of Rs..., check route, how to book, features

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun named among 23 accused in chargesheet, details inside

Mumbai Local Train news: 300 services hit this weekend due to..., what to expect next? check when will trains resume

AP Dhillon flaunts unique Richard Mille Blue Sapphire watch worth whopping sum of Rs 54 crore at his Mumbai concert - Watch

Disha Patani celebrates Christmas 2025 with ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's family, but Baaghi star is missing from festivities

Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan avoids Eid clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic; takes over Alia Bhatt's Alpha release date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Plan Your 2026 Resolutions with Personal Loan Support

Plan Your 2026 Resolutions with Personal Loan Support

Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film scripts HISTORY, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore in India

Dhurandhar box office day 23: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 700 crore in India

Unnao rape case BIG update, Victim, mother meets CBI, submits complaint, says, 'IO colluded with judge...'

Unnao rape case BIG update, Victim, mother meets CBI, submits complaint, says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun named among 23 accused in chargesheet, details inside

Allu Arjun was arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad last year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 05:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun named among 23 accused in chargesheet, details inside
Allu Arjun after Pushpa 2 stampede
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hyderabad police have filed a chargesheet in a court against 23 persons, including top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 last year. The theatre management has been named as the prime accused in the chargesheet filed recently, while Arjun has been named as accused no 11. 

Earlier, Allu Arjun was arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 movie at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024. The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the film's premiere. 

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family. 

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024 in connection with the stampede and released from jail on December 14, 2024 after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was granted regular bail later. Arjun and the Pushpa 2 makers had extended financial assistance to the family of the boy. The Telangana government had also announced financial assistance to the family.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule went on to become one of the biggest Indian blockbusters as it grossed Rs 1740 crore worldwide and became the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Aamir Khan's Dangal and Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the Allu Arjun film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles.

READ | Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan avoids Eid clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic; takes over Alia Bhatt's Alpha release date

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Plan Your 2026 Resolutions with Personal Loan Support
Plan Your 2026 Resolutions with Personal Loan Support
Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film scripts HISTORY, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore in India
Dhurandhar box office day 23: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 700 crore in India
Unnao rape case BIG update, Victim, mother meets CBI, submits complaint, says, 'IO colluded with judge...'
Unnao rape case BIG update, Victim, mother meets CBI, submits complaint, says...
Salman Khan turns 60: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, others wish superstar on his birthday
Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor wish Salman Khan on 60th birthday
Norway starts world's first night train to experience Northern Lights at an affordable price of Rs..., check route, how to book, features
Norway starts world's first night train to experience Northern Lights, check pri
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement