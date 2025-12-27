Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun named among 23 accused in chargesheet, details inside

Allu Arjun was arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad last year.

Hyderabad police have filed a chargesheet in a court against 23 persons, including top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 last year. The theatre management has been named as the prime accused in the chargesheet filed recently, while Arjun has been named as accused no 11.

Earlier, Allu Arjun was arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 movie at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024. The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the film's premiere.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024 in connection with the stampede and released from jail on December 14, 2024 after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was granted regular bail later. Arjun and the Pushpa 2 makers had extended financial assistance to the family of the boy. The Telangana government had also announced financial assistance to the family.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule went on to become one of the biggest Indian blockbusters as it grossed Rs 1740 crore worldwide and became the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Aamir Khan's Dangal and Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the Allu Arjun film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles.

