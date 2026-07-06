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Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun appears virtually before Nampally court, hearing adjourned to this date

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Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun appears virtually before Nampally court, hearing adjourned to this date

Allu Arjun was arrested after a 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the premiere screening of Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya theatre in December 2024.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun appears virtually before Nampally court, hearing adjourned to this date
Allu Arjun after getting released from jail in Pushpa 2 stampede case
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Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Monday appeared virtually before Nampally court after being summoned in a case related to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad in December 2024. The court posted the matter to July 29. The Arya actor had virtually appeared before the court and marked his presence earlier on June 22 after being summoned.

The Hyderabad police filed the chargesheet in December 2025 against 23 accused, including Allu Arjun, and the copies were given to the accused today. Of the 23 accused in the case, a couple of them did not attend the court proceedings today. The owner, partners, manager, lower-balcony in-charge and gatekeeper of Sandhya theatre were named as accused No 1 to 10 in the charge sheet, while Arjun has been named accused No 11.

Allu Arjun was arrested after a 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the premiere screening of Pushpa 2 at the theatre on December 4, 2024. The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the premiere.

Following the incident, city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Chikkadpally station, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s family. 

The actor was arrested on December 13, 2024, and was released the next day after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was later granted regular bail.

Allu Arjun and the makers of Pushpa 2 extended financial assistance to the family of the deceased woman and her son. The Telangana government also announced financial assistance to the family. 

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