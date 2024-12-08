The hospital said the boy is not conscious yet, but there is a sign of improvement, as per reports. The boy fell unconscious as the crowd jostled at the theatre during the premiere show of Pushpa 2 on December 4 in Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre.

A large number of fans thronged the Sandhya Theatre to see a glimpse of Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun. The stampede led to the death of a 35-year-old woman, and her eight-year-old boy suffered critical injury. As per the latest report, the boy is showing signs of improvement as the need for ventilatory support has reduced.

"(The boy) continues to remain critical but is showing signs of improvement in certain aspects - need of ventilatory support has reduced in terms of oxygen concentration and pressure, dose of inotropes required to maintain blood circulation could be reduced, fever intensity and number of spikes have reduced, he is tolerating feeds given by the nasogastric tube after gradually increasing its quantity," the hospital said as reported by PTI.

The hospital further stated that his sensorium remains altered and he is not conscious yet. However, his blood investigations have shown improving trends. The boy fell unconscious as the crowd jostled at the theatre during the premiere show of Pushpa 2 on December 4 in Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre. Her mother dies of asphyxiation in the incident. Yesterday, the Pushpa 2makers organized a success meet where they paid condolences over her death in the stampede.

The city police, meanwhile, have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint filed by the deceased woman's family. Amid this, Allu Arjun announced a Rs 25 lakh donation to the bereaved family.

Addressing the press conference, Allu said, “I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news. Sukumar sir also got extremely emotional. I will personally meet them later. We will always be there and try to support the family."

Pushpa 2 director Sukumar also reacted to the tragedy and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from PTI)