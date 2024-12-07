Ibrahim Ali Khan had an epic reaction to Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela's latest social media post. The Kissik fame actress hugged and kissed a little fan in her vanity van.

Tollywood actress Sreeleela has been making waves with her latest dance number, Kissik from Pushpa 2. The South Indian beauty has been actively promoting the song wherein she showcased her electrifying dance moves alongside Allu Arjun. Recently, the actress took to her social media handle and posted a cute moment with her little fan. But what caught major attention was the reaction of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim to her post.

In the video clip, Sreeleela, dressed in a black outfit, can be seen having a fun time with a little girl who came to her vanity van. The kid sat on her lap and sang the Kissik song along with her. The actress then tightly hugged and kissed her in admiration. She showered the kisses on her forehead and cheeks, which prompted Ibrahim to comment, “Why have you molested this poor little girl?” And pat came Pushpa 2 sensation’s reply, “hufff, That’s cute agrooo”. She added a series of laughing emojis in her response.

Apart from Ibrahim, several other social media users dropped their reaction to Sreeleela’s post. A netizen wrote, “Can't able to decide who is the cutest in this video you or the kids.” The second netizen commented, “I love that Sreeleela hoodie that you wore it on pushpa 2 premium show leelu.” The third netizen reacted, “both are cuties [theeskellana intiki antha cute ga unte elaa ].” Ibrahim will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. There are also reports circulating online that Sreeleela will also be making her Bollywood debut with Ibrahim in a film titled Diler.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 song Kissik has been winning hearts ever since it was released. Allu Arjun and Sreeleela’s terrific dance moves have left fans swooning over their crackling chemistry. Pushpa 2 also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film has been breaking box office records upon its arrival in theatres on December 5, 2024.