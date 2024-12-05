Headlined by Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to break multiple box office records on its opening day itself.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited Indian film of the year. The pan-India action drama has finally been released in the theatres worldwide on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 has seen record-breaking advance bookings with the film already earning over Rs 100 crore gross globally in the pre-sales. It is expected that the sequel will be the next Indian movie in the Rs 1000-crore club after Dangal, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Viewers say Allu Arjun will receive another National Award for Pushpa 2

The early reviews of Pushpa 2 might be mixed but all of them have one thing in common. The viewers are sure that Allu Arjun will receive another National Award for Best Actor for the sequel as he has again stunned the audiences with his sensational performance.

Allu Arjun's son Ayaan calls his father 'world's greatest actor' in emotional handwritten letter



Ahead of Pushpa 2 release, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram and shared a handwritten letter from his son Ayaan, in which the latter called the Telugu superstar 'world's greatest actor'. Along with the letter, Allu wrote, "Touched by my son Ayaan’s love. One of my biggest achievements by far. Lucky to have such love (he is a child so pls pardon some parts of exaggerations)."

Taran Adarsh calls Pushpa 2 'Mega Blockbuster'

In his review, veteran film critics Taran Adarsh gave 4.5 stars to Pushpa 2 and called it 'mega blockbuster'. Taking to his X account, he wrote, "Wildfire entertainer...Solid film in all respects...Reserve all the awards for Allu Arjun, he is beyond fantastic...Sukumar is a magician... The Box Office Typhoon has arrived."

Not Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu was first choice for Pushpa The Rise: Part 1

Before Allu Arjun, Sukumar wanted Mahesh Babu to play Pushpa Raj in the franchise. During the promotions of the first part, director Sukumar shared why the collaboration didn't happen as he stated, "The story I narrated to Mahesh Babu was also based on red sander smuggling, but that was a while ago. Once I came out of the project, I wrote a different story. I wanted the character attitude. And with Mahesh Babu, I couldn’t make him cool. He is very fair. So, the backdrop was the same, but the story is different."

Allu Arjun fan died at the stampede in the Pushpa 2 premiere

A 35-year-old woman died and her nine-year-old son were critically injured in a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre on Hyderabad on Wednesday night. Allu Arjun paid a surprise visit to the theatre, resulting in the tragic stampede.

Pushpa 2 DNA review: Allu Arjun is mass-personified, breathes fire in Sukumar film

Pushpa 2: The Rule exceeds expectations and sets high standards for masala entertainers. Allu Arjun should get ready to receive another National Award for Best Actor. Rashmika Mandanna also proved to be the master in owing the screen. Fahadh Faasil is pure evil, and you'll love him for that. Read the full review here.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel of Pushpa The Rise: Part 1, the highest grossing Indian movie of the year 2021. The first part earned Rs 270 crore net in India and grossed Rs 350 crore worldwide. Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for his terrific performance as the titular character Pushpa Raj.

