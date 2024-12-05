Headlined by Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to break multiple box office records on its opening day itself.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited Indian film of the year. The pan-India action drama has finally been released in the theatres worldwide on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 has seen record-breaking advance bookings with the film already earning over Rs 100 crore gross globally in the pre-sales. It is expected that the sequel will be the next Indian movie in the Rs 1000-crore club after Dangal, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pathaan, Jawan, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Pushpa 2 to gross Rs 250 crores on Day 1

As Sacnilk reported Pushpa 2 will shatter several records and will cross double century on its opening day. As per the trade portal, the film is likely to gross Rs 250 crores worldwide.

Atlee is in awe of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Atlee, known for directing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan praised Pushpa 2, and congratulated the team. On X (formerly Twitter) he tweeted, ""#Pushpa2 @alluarjun Wow! sir. This movie really touched my heart. Your performance was outstanding. Congratulations on yet another blockbuster, sir! Congrats to @SukumarWritings bro, what hard work, bro! Loved your work. My wishes to the entire team. Special mention @iamRashmika wow ur a beast in performance loved it. #FahaadFaasil lethal bro."

Krish Jagarlamudi slautes Allu Arjun, Sukumar

Krish Jagarlamudi, known for co-directing Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika has praised Pushpa 2. On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Krish wrote, "In #Pushpa2TheRule @alluarjun doesn’t just show us what a hero is; he redefines what a hero can be. Every flick of his hand, every fiery glare n every dialogue he uttered is nothing short of unparalleled mastery of d craft. The second National Award is surely on its way, Bunny .. CONGRATULATIONS in advance.

He further wrote, "And hats off to d magician behind it @aryasukku- maestro who transforms raw stories into cinematic masterpieces. Salutes to both of U n @MythriOfficial for setting new benchmarks in cinema wid #WildFirePushpa."

Pushpa 2 midnight shows added

Seeing the thunderous response of the audiences on the first day, the theatre owners have added midnight shows of Pushpa 2 in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. Taran Adarsh shared the information on his X account.

Rashmika Mandanna shares BTS photos from Pushpa 2

Rashmika Mandanna penned an emotional note as she shared BTS photos with Allu Arjun and Sukumar from Pushpa 2 sets on her Instagram. A part of her lengthy caption read, "It’s fascinating to see myself be so affected and so personally connected with this team and for a film...never before have I ever let a film influence my emotions and today on the eve of the release I am feeling emotions I’ve never felt for a film before."

Pushpa 3: The Rampage is confirmed

It is now confirmed that Pushpa 2: The Rule ends on a cliffhanger and the threequel will be called Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa, who has worked on the first two parts of the franchise, told Pinkvilla in an interview that the threequel will be much bigger in scale as compared to the second part, and added that the makers want to rope in a big Bollywood actor to play the villain now.

Sreeleela and Thabitha Sukumar cheer for Pushpa 2

Sreeleela, who has performed the item song Kissik, and Thabitha Sukumar, wife of director Sukumar, were seen cheering for Pushpa 2 at a theatre in Hyderabad.

Ram Gopal Varma calls Allu Arjun 'biggest and megaaest star of India'

Prasing Allu Arjun for creating mass anticipation with Pushpa 2, Ram Gopal Varma took to X and wrote, "ALLU is MEGA to the power of OMEGA for creating a BOX OFFICE MANIA. @alluarjun is without doubt the BIGGEST and MEGAAAEST STAR of INDIA in 101 YEARS since 1913 the year the 1st film was made in INDIA."

Pushpa 2 Twitter review

Netizens have hailed Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushpa Raj as his 'career best' performance and the film as an 'epic blockbuster'. The audiences have already declared Pushpa 2 as the biggest Indian blockbuster. Check out the tweets here.

Allu Arjun watches Pushpa 2 with fans

A viral video shows Allu Arjun watching Pushpa 2: The Rule with his fans at the premiere show in the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. Some netizens criticised him as a woman died during a stampede outside the same theatre. The stampede happened as fans rushed to see a glimpse of Allu Arjun.

Viewers say Allu Arjun will receive another National Award for Pushpa 2

The early reviews of Pushpa 2 might be mixed but all of them have one thing in common. The viewers are sure that Allu Arjun will receive another National Award for Best Actor for the sequel as he has again stunned the audiences with his sensational performance.

#Pushpa2: Mental Mass Pushpa ni Oka Grand Scale lo testhay ela untundo ala Undhi

Ratings - /5

Pushpa antey Fire Ankuntiva Kadhu Wild Fireuuu

Sukumar Full Nyam Chesadu Hype ki

Allu Arjun ki inoka National Award

Jaathara scene inka Climax Scene

Allu Arjun's son Ayaan calls his father 'world's greatest actor' in emotional handwritten letter



Ahead of Pushpa 2 release, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram and shared a handwritten letter from his son Ayaan, in which the latter called the Telugu superstar 'world's greatest actor'. Along with the letter, Allu wrote, "Touched by my son Ayaan’s love. One of my biggest achievements by far. Lucky to have such love (he is a child so pls pardon some parts of exaggerations)."

Taran Adarsh calls Pushpa 2 'Mega Blockbuster'

In his review, veteran film critics Taran Adarsh gave 4.5 stars to Pushpa 2 and called it 'mega blockbuster'. Taking to his X account, he wrote, "Wildfire entertainer...Solid film in all respects...Reserve all the awards for Allu Arjun, he is beyond fantastic...Sukumar is a magician... The Box Office Typhoon has arrived."

Not Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu was first choice for Pushpa The Rise: Part 1

Before Allu Arjun, Sukumar wanted Mahesh Babu to play Pushpa Raj in the franchise. During the promotions of the first part, director Sukumar shared why the collaboration didn't happen as he stated, "The story I narrated to Mahesh Babu was also based on red sander smuggling, but that was a while ago. Once I came out of the project, I wrote a different story. I wanted the character attitude. And with Mahesh Babu, I couldn’t make him cool. He is very fair. So, the backdrop was the same, but the story is different."

Allu Arjun fan died at the stampede in the Pushpa 2 premiere

A 35-year-old woman died and her nine-year-old son were critically injured in a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre on Hyderabad on Wednesday night. Allu Arjun paid a surprise visit to the theatre, resulting in the tragic stampede.

Pushpa 2 DNA review: Allu Arjun is mass-personified, breathes fire in Sukumar film

Pushpa 2 exceeds expectations and sets high standards for masala entertainers. Allu Arjun should get ready to receive another National Award for Best Actor. Rashmika Mandanna also proves to be the master in owing the screen. Fahadh Faasil is pure evil, and you'll love him for that. Read the full review here.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel of Pushpa The Rise: Part 1, the highest grossing Indian movie of the year 2021. The first part earned Rs 270 crore net in India and grossed Rs 350 crore worldwide. Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for his terrific performance as the titular character Pushpa Raj.

