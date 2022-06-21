Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s character killed in sequel? Producer reacts

Credit: Rashmika Madanna/Instagram

Pushpa: The Rise, which starred Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in lead roles, broke many box-office records. Dialogues and dance steps from the film were trending on social media. Not only fans but celebs were also recreating the movie scenes using Insta reels.

Since then, fans are eagerly waiting for the updates about the Pushpa sequel. However, the news on ‘Rashmika’s character Srivalli gets killed in the sequel’ is going viral on social media. Therefore, Pushpa producer Y. Ravi Shankar clarified the ongoing rumours in a recent interview. While speaking to Pinkvilla, he talked about it and said, “that’s all trash.”

He added, “This is all nonsense. Until now we didn’t hear the story to be fair and frank, so it’s not like that, and all these are speculations. At this point of time you write anything on that film, no one knows anything about that, so they believe in it. This is being carried by other websites and TV channels also, but it's false news.”

On being asked if Rashmika’s character ‘does live’ in sequel, he stated, “Ya ya, sure.” The filmmaker also revealed that the shoot for part two will ‘probably’ begin in August as they are in ‘preparation right now.’

Meanwhile, she's all set to make her debut in Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra on June 10 this year and also starts work on her other Bollywood films including Vikas Bahl's next Goodbye with cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan and the Ranbir Kapoor starrer crime thriller Animal.

Rashmika Mandanna, who boasts of over 30 million followers on social media, was also recently announced as the lead in Vijay Thalapathy's bilingual film, as she enjoys the best of both worlds!

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is most certainly one of the most awaited films. Meanwhile, Rashmika has several projects lined up and will be seen in a number of Bollywood projects soon.