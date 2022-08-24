Search icon
Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to fan's request her character Srivalli be made more impactful

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna, who essayed the role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, will be seen reprising the role in the second part.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna/File photo

After the pan-India success of Pushpa: The Rise, actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all ready to commence shooting for its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa 2) with the cast and crew hosting a pooja on Monday. While Allu Arjun will be seen in the role of Pushpa Raj yet again, Rashmika Mandanna, who essayed the role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, will be seen reprising the role in the second part of the franchise Pushpa: The Rule.

Pictures from the pooja ceremony were shared widely on the internet as fans expressed their excitement and eagerness to watch the film in the theatres soon. Meanwhile, as fans' reactions to the pictures flooded social media, one particular netizen's tweet caught the attention of Rashmika.

The fan requested Rashmika and the makers to make her character, Srivalli, in the second part (Pushpa 2) stronger and more impactful.

READ: Raju Srivastava health update: Sunil Pal informs comedian is stable, says 'he can be removed from ventilator today'

"Pushpa The Rule Pooja. Just one request, make Srivalli character stronger and impactful. Very curious for Daali Dhananjay characterization in part 2 (sic)." the netizen's tweet read. Responding to it, Rashmika wrote, "I hope so too let's see (winking face emoji) (sic)."

Earlier, the makers of the film Mythri Movie had shared an announcement poster to reveal that Pushpa 2 is all set to start filming. They also revealed that a special pooja will take place on Monday, August 22. The post reads, "#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow. India`s most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER"

Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India."

Pushpa's dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun. After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

