Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna gives major update on Allu Arjun starrer, says 'it's going to be..'

After Pushpa: The Rise's enormous success, Rashmika Mandanna is currently having a great year. She is currently preparing for the release of Goodbye, which stars Amitabh Bachchan in her Bollywood debut. Rashmika has been appearing frequently in public, but she recently provided a significant update regarding the eagerly anticipated sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

"It is going to start once Goodbye releases, very soon. It is going to be better this time. Better and Bigger," she told Pinkvilla.

Rashmika responded that every movie is meaningful to her in some manner when asked if she felt under pressure to perform after Pushpa's popularity. She continued by stating that she approaches each film differently, that she enjoys the creative process, and that she hopes viewers would be able to relate to her work. She wants the audience to enjoy themselves in the same way that they did with her earlier movies.

In another interview, she recalled how she had been Shiman Mandanna's second mother but had to leave her family because of professional obligations.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "I'm already feeling a little sad that I don't get to stay with them or see them growing up. Seeing your parents also grow up is something...like I've seen my mum since she was 17-18 and now she's 40-42...You've seen them grow up and I have a little sister who's like 8-years-old. I'm like I don't get to see the growing up, I just get to see the grown-up. I miss it a lot, but I'm a person who's receiving so much love from everyone out there and I feel equally responsible for them. So this is the sacrifice my family has made for the people out there."

Amitabh Bachchan plays Rashmika's father in the Vikas Bahl-written and -directed film Goodbye, which also stars Neena Gupta as her mother and Pavail Gulati as her brother. It will debut in theatres on October 7 and also features Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam.