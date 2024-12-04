While some have slammed the Pushpa 2 producers for opting for a price hike, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has lauded the move.

The Telangana government’s approval of the hike in the ticket prices for Pushpa 2, has received backlash on social media. However, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma defended the move. He compared the Pushpa 2 tickets to the price of idli at a star hotel.

The Pushpa 2 tickets have been priced at over Rs 2000 in some theatres in Delhi and Mumbai. Furious fans have slammed the film producers for opting for a price hike, with many even approaching courts to regulate the price. Amid this, RGV's tweet went viral, wherein he highlighted that ‘democratic capitalism works on the class difference’. “One named Subbarao set up an idli hotel and charged the price of plate idlis at Rs. He put it as 1000. The reason why Subbarao charges so much is because he believes that Wadi idlis are superior to other idlis. But if the customer doesn't find Subbarao Idlis worth it, he won't go to Subbarao Hotel. Subbarao is the only one who will lose because of that and no one else.If someone cries “Subbarao Idlis are not affordable for common man”, that is as silly as crying “Seven star hotel is not affordable for common man,” he wrote.

Further, he explained how films are like all products, made for profit. “If it is argued that “we are paying for the ambience of a seven-star hotel”, then in the case of Pushpa 2, that seven-star quality is the movie. Democratic capitalism works on class differences. Films like all products are made for profit and not for public service. Then why are they crying over luxury cars, luxurious buildings, branded clothes and movie ticket prices? Is entertainment essential?Is housing, food and clothing more necessary than these three?” he added.

He concluded by saying that the prices of Pushpa 2 are low .”If so, when the prices of these three essentials are branding and touching the sky, the prices given now for Pushpa 2 movie like Akash are also low. So maybe they can stop looking, or maybe they can make sure the rates don't go down later? Malli Subbarao hotel chain has already worked out the price of idli .. The proof is that Subba Rao can't find a place to sit in any hotel, all the seats are booked!” he signed off.

Earlier, RGV noted three reasons which make Allu Arjun the ‘planet star’. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is all set to arrive in the theatres on December 5, 2024.