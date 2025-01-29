Headlined by Allu Arjun and helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be streaming on Netflix from January 30, with the additional footage of 23 minutes.

Pushpa 2: The Rule stormed the box office when it was released in the theatres worldwide on December 5 last year. Headlined by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahah Faasil, the action-packed drama crossed multiple box office records, surpassed Baahubali 2, and became the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal.

On January 17, an extended version of the film titled Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded hit theatres with an extra footage of 23 minutes, with the full runtime of just over 3 hours and 40 minutes. Now, this extended reloaded version of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil film will start streaming on Netflix on January 30.

The OTT giant took to its social media handles on Wednesday evening, shared the announcement video, and wrote, "Pushpa Bhau ne sun li aapki baat, ab Pushpa ka rule, Hindi mein bhi. Watch Pushpa 2 - Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, on 30 January in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada."

Made in the reported budget of around Rs 400 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule earned over Rs 1200 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1800 crore at the box office worldwide. The film also starred Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the direct sequel of Pushpa: The Rise. The first part had grossed Rs 350 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019. The blockbuster sequel will be followed by Pushpa 3: The Rampage, which was teased in the second part's climax.